Saint Albans, WV

Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
CHARLESTON, WV
Students at Parkersburg, Capital high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hard work in the classroom and in their respective sports have earned special recognition for two area high school students. Payton Harvey, a senior at Parkersburg High School, and Maggie Rose, a senior at Capital High School, have been named as the Todd Judy Ford Scholar Athlete of the Week for their respective schools.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
West Virginia DOH trying to solve high-water problems in Rand

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Rand, an unincorporated community near Charleston, may be getting help soon from the state Division of Highways, which reluctantly finds itself hip deep in Rand's high- water problems. Part of the town is built on low-lying areas where runoff water making its way to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Kentucky test scores reveal struggles caused by pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Education in Kentucky faces its own difficult recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a grim fact revealed Tuesday by statewide test scores showing that many students from elementary to high school struggled across a span of core subjects. Fewer than half of students tested statewide were...
KENTUCKY STATE

