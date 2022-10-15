Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate
CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
wchstv.com
Students at Parkersburg, Capital high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hard work in the classroom and in their respective sports have earned special recognition for two area high school students. Payton Harvey, a senior at Parkersburg High School, and Maggie Rose, a senior at Capital High School, have been named as the Todd Judy Ford Scholar Athlete of the Week for their respective schools.
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
wchstv.com
Six new COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases remain under 1,000
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Mountain State on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,476, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 73-year-old woman from...
wchstv.com
West Virginia DOH trying to solve high-water problems in Rand
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Rand, an unincorporated community near Charleston, may be getting help soon from the state Division of Highways, which reluctantly finds itself hip deep in Rand's high- water problems. Part of the town is built on low-lying areas where runoff water making its way to...
wchstv.com
Kentucky test scores reveal struggles caused by pandemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Education in Kentucky faces its own difficult recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a grim fact revealed Tuesday by statewide test scores showing that many students from elementary to high school struggled across a span of core subjects. Fewer than half of students tested statewide were...
Comments / 0