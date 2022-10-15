ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
ATHENS, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 18

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . harassing communication; Publix; Cullman Shopping Center. criminal mischief-3rd degree; Main St. S.W; damage to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500; $200. identity theft. theft of property-4th degree; Cobb Ave. S.W; wifi...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

One injured in Sunday morning hit and run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting training near Governors Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting training on Wednesday in the area of Governors Drive and Seminole Drive from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that it will use multi-faceted breaching techniques during the training session. There will not be any traffic delays related to this training session.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison Co. man indicted for manslaughter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man has been indicted for manslaughter after causing the death of another man in 2021. Court documents show that a grand jury has indicted Dakota Kolle for manslaughter for causing the death of Matthew Hopkins by beating him with his hands and feet. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Over the Weekend in Limestone County

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT OVER THE WEEKEND IN LIMESTONE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 3:30 AM ON SATURDAY ON HUNTSVILLE BROWNS FERRY ROAD NEAR TANNER. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE 24-YEAR-OLD, KORDAY MOORE, OF ATHENS, WAS KILLED AFTER THE CAR SHE WAS DRIVING VEERED OFF THE ROADWAY AND OVERTURNED. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 person injured in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

ADOC confirms death at Limestone Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Monday the death of an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility during the previous week. Kenyon Arrington, a 34-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an assault by another incarcerated person on Saturday, the ADOC...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

