WAFF
Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
FOUND: Boaz Police end search for wanted man
33-year-old Anthony "Tony" Hawkins is wanted by several law enforcement agencies, according to Boaz PD.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 18
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . harassing communication; Publix; Cullman Shopping Center. criminal mischief-3rd degree; Main St. S.W; damage to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500; $200. identity theft. theft of property-4th degree; Cobb Ave. S.W; wifi...
WAFF
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
At least 1 killed in Limestone County motorcycle crash
Officials say at least one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Limestone County.
WAFF
Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting training near Governors Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting training on Wednesday in the area of Governors Drive and Seminole Drive from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that it will use multi-faceted breaching techniques during the training session. There will not be any traffic delays related to this training session.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
WAFF
Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
11 arrested after 30 grams of crack cocaine, sawed-off shotgun found in north Alabama
11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens.
WAFF
Madison Co. man indicted for manslaughter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man has been indicted for manslaughter after causing the death of another man in 2021. Court documents show that a grand jury has indicted Dakota Kolle for manslaughter for causing the death of Matthew Hopkins by beating him with his hands and feet. The...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports uptick in phone, online scams
Scams are becoming more and more common in North Alabama, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
radio7media.com
Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Over the Weekend in Limestone County
ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT OVER THE WEEKEND IN LIMESTONE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 3:30 AM ON SATURDAY ON HUNTSVILLE BROWNS FERRY ROAD NEAR TANNER. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE 24-YEAR-OLD, KORDAY MOORE, OF ATHENS, WAS KILLED AFTER THE CAR SHE WAS DRIVING VEERED OFF THE ROADWAY AND OVERTURNED. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.
WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
Inmate killed after ‘assault’ at Limestone Correctional Facility
One inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed following an inmate-on-inmate assault on Saturday.
WAFF
Attorney General Marshall announced the conviction of Lawrence Co. stalker
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that a Lawrence County man’s conviction was affirmed by the Alabama Court of Appeals. William Latham. 71 was convicted on February 3 for first-degree aggravated stalking of his former wife in Lawrence County Circuit Court. According to evidence from...
DAY 2: Potential jurors questioned in Guntersville triple homicide trial
Potential jurors were questioned by both the defense and prosecution on Tuesday.
alreporter.com
ADOC confirms death at Limestone Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Monday the death of an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility during the previous week. Kenyon Arrington, a 34-year-old incarcerated man at the Limestone County facility, was the victim of an assault by another incarcerated person on Saturday, the ADOC...
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer murder trial gets underway
The jury trial for a man accused of killing two women and a 7-year-old boy in Guntersville over four years ago is expected to begin on Monday morning.
