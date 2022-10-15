ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Suspect charged in shooting of senior couple

By Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fl4gG_0iZpQWvB00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Friday, we learned more about what happened when a husband and wife in their 70s were shot in their own driveway in September.

Neighbors have been waiting for answers for weeks.

Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple

On Friday, 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend was officially charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays are also in custody.

The shooting happened at Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard in Champaign on Sept. 8.

‘A case of mistaken identity’: Champaign senior couple shooting

Police said with the help of surveillance cameras, they saw the couple’s Jeep pull into their driveway. Then, they saw a white SUV approach moments later.

Police said two of the three suspects were seen getting out of the SUV, then back in it after the shooting. But, they said the 75 and 76-year-olds weren’t the intended targets.

“Oshae Cotton is known to drive a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee,” Tom Bucher, the assistant state’s attorney, said. “Officers have received credible information that this defendant and defendant Shamario Brown were seeking to kill Oshae.”

Cotton testified against Brown in a murder trial in 2016. Officers said Townsend and Brown were trying to kill him.

Bucher said officers found evidence at the scene.

“Twenty 9mm casings were recovered, and two 45 caliber casings were recovered,” he said.

Police said they also found two bags of Circle K popcorn in the road. They traced it to a purchase the night before the shooting happened.

Bucher said video shows Mays and Brown buying it.

“The transaction was paid for using a SNAP government card. Records show the card returned to Brown, and they are seen leaving the Circle K with a white SUV,” Bucher said.

He said Townsend’s finger prints are on the popcorn bags.

His bond was set at $1 million. If convicted, he faces up to 55 years in prison.

Juvon Mays was charged on Thursday, Brown hasn’t been charged yet, but he was caught in Northern Illinois.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAND TV

Decatur man enters plea for shooting at tattoo artist

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who authorities said shot at a tattoo artist during an ambush has entered a plea. According to court records, Levron J. Hines, 37, entered a guilty plea to Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Hines was arrested in Sept. 2020 for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon Possession of a Weapon.
DECATUR, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Man Charged in Crash that Killed Oxford, IN Family of Three; Nov 4th Court Date

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office has confirmed that the man now charged in the deaths of a family of three from Oxford, Indiana; in an October 2nd crash just after midnight at the intersection of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola; has a Vermilion County Court date of Friday, November 4th at 8:30 AM.
OXFORD, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police looking for 3 in relation to theft

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three people of interest in a theft at a local business. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers are looking for the three people of interest in connection to the theft of four apple products worth more than $1,200 from a local business on Oct. 8.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for pair of theft suspects

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who are accused of stealing from an Urbana Walmart last week. The theft happened around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Walmart located at 100 South High Cross Road. Officials said the suspects took $500 […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Driver charged with DUI in Indianola crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — New details have emerged regarding a deadly crash in Indianola that happened earlier this month. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy confirmed that 45-year-old Anthony S. Austin has been charged with aggravated DUI and death of two or more people. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff […]
INDIANOLA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Danville Police wants safety from drunk drivers on Halloween

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are looking to keep you safe from drunk drivers this Halloween. The Police Department is asking drivers to not drive under the influence. It’s part of their impaired driving campaign. From now to the end of October, Danville Police will have up to three extra officers on the streets. […]
DANVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Women Charged With Acquiring Gun Used To Kill Champaign Cop

Two women have been charged with illegally purchasing and transferring the gun that was later used to kill a Champaign police officer. A federal grand jury returned the charges against 28-year-old Ashantae Corruthers of Indianapolis and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal. Prosecutors say the women conspired with Darion Lafayette to purchase the gun and give it to him, since he could not purchase it himself because of his felony record.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur police still investigating armed robbery at Hardee's

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are still investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. On Monday, DPD asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect who robbed Hardee's on October 7. Victims described a slender man around 6'0" who walked up to the registers with a handgun and demanded money. The cashiers complied and the suspect walked out of the north side doors and ran towards Cerro Gordo Street.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Two construction workers killed by passenger car

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Route 150 crash

Update at 11:50 p.m. on 10/17/2022 DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 150 in Vermilion County Sunday night. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 89-year-old Edna K. Dalle of Danville. McFadden said Dalle’s next of kin have been notified […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Woman grazed by bullet during shooting in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Saturday morning in Normal. Officers responded around 2:00 A.M. for a shots fired report on Roland Drive. A witness reported hearing loud bangs, which lead to the bullet grazing the victim. The woman refused medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported.
NORMAL, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Eighty-Nine Year Old Female Identified as Victim of U.S. 150 Crash

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden stated that a two vehicle accident on US 150 at Jones Crossing, in Danville, on October 16, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., claimed the life of a 89 year old Danville woman. The victim has been identified as Edna K. Dalle.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Commit to sober driving this Halloween

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a time filled with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and other fall destinations, but it’s also a time to stay safe. The Decatur Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving thisHalloween while children and their families trick-or-treat in neighborhoods afterdark.“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

15-year-old sentenced in connection to 2021 Urbana shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana teenager, Mekhi Davis, has been sentenced to serve a period of incarceration of 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, receiving a credit for the 433 days previously served. Davis was sentenced as an adult, and found guilty of with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm. The 15-year-old was […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Two arrested after assault on U of I campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on the University of Illinois campus on Thursday after UIPD officials said they attacked another person on the sidewalk and resisted officers as they were arrested. Officials said Drew Knight and Zachary Overman, both 29, were arrested after officers saw them standing over another man in the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim

PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Police: Champaign elderly couple shot in case of 'mistaken identity'

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that charges have been filed against three men related to the investigation of a shooting on Heritage Drive from early September. A 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot as they were pulling into a driveway. After pulling...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy