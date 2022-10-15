Salem Media Group had been optimistic that it would have been able to resolve a lawsuit brought against it in connection with a radio host who used talk “660AM The Answer” KSKY Dallas to promote his Ponzi scheme. But after the court last month denied the company’s attempt to have the suit dismissed, Salem sat down with the receiver working to recoup money for the listeners. Two weeks later, they reached a settlement that will pay the listeners $5.325 million according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The case had been scheduled to go to trial this week. As part of the settlement, Salem denies any wrongdoing, explaining in court papers that the settlement allows the company to “avoid uncertainty and expense” that a trial would have brought.

