Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt

COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH

In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career

Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
Cathy Bellomy

Cathy Lynn Bellomy (age 69) was carried home to be with the Lord Tuesday October 11, 2022. at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Bellomy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
AEP restores power in northeast Columbus after crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,000 AEP customers were without power Sunday afternoon after wires were knocked down during a vehicle crash in northeast Columbus. The collision happened near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to AEP. Columbus police said one person was injured in...
Robert "Bob" Kissel

BUTLER: Robert “Bob” Kissel passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was 83. He was born on May 21, 1939 to parents Michael and Anna (Paulo) Kissel in Bellville, Ohio. A life long resident Bob was a graduate of Bellville High School, and went on to attend some college classes at Ashland University. He also proudly served in the Ohio Air National Guard.
Madaline K. (Salyer) Smith

Madaline K. (Salyer) Smith, 77, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, with her daughters by her side. Madaline was born on September 29, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to Charles and Eva Salyer. She graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School in Mansfield. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping, going out to eat, margaritas, dancing, singing Karoke, watching WWF wrestling, sports, game shows and soap operas. She loved her family fiercely and unconditionally. Her grandbabies and great-grandbabies were everything to her and she was very protective of them. She was very feisty and wasn’t afraid to say what was on her mind. She loved to have fun and was always the life of the party. To know her was to love her. She had a unique personality and sense of humor. She definitely wasn’t your “average” grandma. Each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have wonderful, loving and funny memories and stories of Grandma Madaline that they will always cherish and hold dear to their hearts. She was truly one-of-a-kind and will be dearly missed every single day by all who knew and loved her.
Grandad's Pizza Opens on Bethel; Block's Sues Fox's Bagel & Deli

The company that operates Block’s Bagels, HB3 LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Fox’s Bagel & Deli and Jeremy Fox, who was previously the operator of Block’s bagel shops in Bexley and the North Market under a partnership agreement. The lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, was filed Oct. 12 in the Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas. Fox recently announced that he was rebranding the North Market and Bexley shops. You can read the complaint here.
