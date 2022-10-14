ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whitewaterbanner.com

Whippets Sweep Cheesemakers, Move on to Second Round of Playoffs

The Whippet Volleyball Team gets to compete another day with a win against visiting Monroe on Tuesday, October 18! The Whippets swept the Cheesemakers 25-17, 25-18, and 25-9, to move on to the second round of play-offs against Mount Horeb. The Whippets took several points to finally get in their...
WHITEWATER, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater FFA Culver’s Night – Wednesday

On Wednesday, October 19th, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. is our Culver’s Night! Enjoy some delicious food while supporting the Whitewater FFA Chapter. The flavor of the day is: OREO OVERLOAD!!
WHITEWATER, WI
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion

WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
DANE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WISN

West Allis tornado caught on security camera

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Obituary: James “Scott” Stewart, 61

James “Scott” Stewart (Uncle Scott) died on October 15th of 2022 at the age of 61. Scott. is survived by his mother Claire (Hunold) Stewart, brothers Gregg Stewart, Michael Stewart, and sisters Brenda Stewart, and Adele (Trisha) Stewart, as well as his son John Stewart. Scott spent 25...
WHITEWATER, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater LEADS Literary Project Fundraiser – Wednesday

The Whitewater LEADS Literary Project Fundraiser is this Wednesday, October 19 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at 841 Brewhouse. Tickets ($20) available for purchase at the door. First 50 people will receive a door prize. Event includes hors d’oeuvres, one complimentary drink, cash bar, and silent & live auctions. All money...
WHITEWATER, WI

