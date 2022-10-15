JEROMESVILLE -- The 48th annual Hillsdale Arts & Crafts show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hillsdale High School. Over 100 vendors will be on hand with items ranging from baked goods to Christmas decorations to handcrafted items, leatherwork, ceramics, toys, quilts, paper crafts, wood carvings, and more.

