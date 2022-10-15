Suspicious fire under investigation in Schoharie Co.

CENTRAL BRIDGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Fire officials in Schoharie County are investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire. The fire took place Friday night at a residence on Grovernors Corners Road.

The Central Bridge Fire Department said the fire was contained to a basket of clothes sitting on a couch. The person who lives in the apartment was not home at the time.

Both the sheriff’s department and New York State Police were called to the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

