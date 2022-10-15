ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

Suspicious fire under investigation in Schoharie Co.

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qiou2_0iZpQ84E00

CENTRAL BRIDGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Fire officials in Schoharie County are investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire. The fire took place Friday night at a residence on Grovernors Corners Road.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The Central Bridge Fire Department said the fire was contained to a basket of clothes sitting on a couch. The person who lives in the apartment was not home at the time.

Both the sheriff’s department and New York State Police were called to the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

Deadly Albany crash remains under investigation

Police continue to investigate a deadly crash earlier this month in Albany. Meantime, they’re now releasing the name of the pedestrian who was killed. Police say he is 58-year-old Pernell Compston from Albany. The accident happened on October 6 just after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Northern Boulevard...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

State Police arrest two following I-787 crash in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Police recently arrested Kareesa D. Pompey, 35, of Troy. Pompey was charged with driving while intoxicated. Shamire Galloway, 40, of Albany, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, seond-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless endangerment of property. On Oct. 8, at about 6:11 p.m.,...
ALBANY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After Fatal Crash in Chenango County

A teenager is dead after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Greene. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, October 18th on State Highway 206 near the intersection of County Road 2. The sheriff's office says Kaleb M. Lorows,...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WNYT

One person killed in Amsterdam crash

One person is dead after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on State Highway 5, between Cranes Hollow Road and Truax Road in Amsterdam. Details are scare right now. NewsChannel 13 will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Four charged with murder in 2021 shooting

District Attorney P. David Soares announced that four defendants have pleaded Not Guilty in connection with the January 2021 murder of Shanita Thoman. On October 7, a grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment against the four defendants.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1 dead after crash on Route 5 in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of Rt. 5 in Amsterdam, between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road, was closed Monday morning after a fatal car crash. Officials with the county Sheriff’s Office encouraged commuters to plan alternate routes, as their investigation continued. “There was a fatality, which is...
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy