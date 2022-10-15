ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Greek Fest returns to Norfolk this weekend

By Michelle Wolf
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Eti2_0iZpQ7BV00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back for the first time since 2019. Thousands are expected to come out to Greek Fest this weekend.

Greek Fest attracts close to 10,000 each year. With lots of people, comes lots of traffic. If you drive down Granby Street this weekend you’ll notice the barricades. If you want to beat the crowd, organizers recommend coming to the festival earlier in the day.

“I am so excited to be back at Greek Fest,” said Lauren Ciampoli who attends every year.

After a three-year pandemic hiatus, Greek Fest is back in Norfolk.

“We all love a party,” said Royce Ambrose of Norfolk.

Ambrose’s friend Jeannie Kartis was born in Greece.

“I’ve been coming to this church for about 50 years. I was born and raised in Athens, Greece. My parents are Greek American,” said Jeannie Kartis.

John Katsias of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral Church oversees the annual festival.

“We’re very excited about embracing and sharing our Greek heritage with the Norfolk community. We’ve been a festival for over 30 years,” Katsias told 10 On Your Side.

Housed under one of the largest tents in the city, people from all backgrounds come together in celebration of Norfolk’s Greek heritage.

“At night when it gets dark, it becomes more of a party. Almost like you’re in Greece,” Kartis explained.

You can even learn traditional Greek dances–a perfect way to work off all the food.

“The loukoumades. They are incredible. You can smell them. So happy to be here for that and the pastries and the music and like I’m here with my friends and you always run into people you know and it’s a great time,” Ciampoli stated.

If you haven’t had a chance to explore Greek Fest the event continues from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Come for a late lunch, an early dinner or both,” Katsias said.

Norfolk police will be directing traffic throughout the weekend. Three years ago a pedestrian was killed leaving the festival when she was hit in the crosswalk. If you’re taking Granby Street this weekend, drive slowly and pay attention.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

‘The Hobbit’ Coming to Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The magical tale “The Hobbit” will soon be taking center stage in Hampton Roads thanks to the Virginia Stage Company. Director Billy Bustamante and actor Jeffrey Haddock share more about the upcoming production. Virginia Stage Company. 108 East Tazewell St., Norfolk. “The Hobbit”...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

USNS Comfort leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for aid mission

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a scheduled humanitarian aid mission in the Latin America/Caribbean region. The U.S. Fourth Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 mission will make stops in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras to provide medical and humanitarian assistance. It’s the 12th such mission in the region since 2007 and eighth involving the Comfort, the Navy says.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 missing children from Hampton safely located

Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that Jaxon Truitt and Adriana Truitt were safely located. Their father, Timothy Truitt, was also located and taken into custody. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EMffaZ. 2 missing children from Hampton safely located. Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that Jaxon Truitt and Adriana Truitt were safely located. Their...
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Mercury

Amid push for local investment, report offers glimpse of Norfolk development group activities

In a report required by Norfolk City Council, Hampton Roads Ventures, the for-profit development subsidiary of the city’s housing authority, says that it has met with representatives of several Norfolk projects including a shared kitchen, a grocery store, and a health and wellness center, but has not completed deals to invest in them. HRV also […] The post Amid push for local investment, report offers glimpse of Norfolk development group activities appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: Give a Shuck Oyster Roast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast is taking place Sunday in Virginia Beach. Get the details in this community connection. 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast to benefit CHKD is Sunday, October 23, from 4-8 p.m. At The Cove: 1871 North Great...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time he was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

City of Norfolk holds public forum on new police chief

The City of Norfolk wants to hear your thoughts on its next police chief. For the last two months, city leaders have received input from neighborhood civic leagues, community groups and online forms. On Tuesday night, Norfolk city manager Chip Filer hosted a public forum on the matter at Norfolk State University.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Vacant home catches on fire on Maycox Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vacant home caught fire in Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials, crews were dispatched to the house fire around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Maycox Avenue. When they got to the scene, crews found smoke coming from the home and found a small fire inside. […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman and 5-year-old daughter reported missing in Chesapeake

Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to relatives on the phone on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Read more: https://bit.ly/3s29Wwv. Woman and 5-year-old daughter reported missing in …. Nikeria Miller-Joyner and her daughter Kalia Smith, who live in Virginia Beach, last spoke to...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
wvtf.org

Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways

Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
allaccess.com

WVBW (100.5 The Vibe)/Hampton Roads, VA Renamed '100.5 Missy FM'

MAX MEDIA R&B/Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE)/HAMPTON ROADS, VA is celebrating five-time GRAMMY winner and HAMPTON ROADS native MISSY ELLIOTT by renaming the station "100.5 MISSY FM" for the day. ELLIOTT returns to her hometown of PORTSMOUTH, VA to get a key to the city and a portion of MCLEAN STREET in PORTSMOUTH renamed MISSY ELLIOTT BOULEVARD.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Travel Maven

This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy