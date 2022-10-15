ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 8 High School Football Scores

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1YpX_0iZpPzML00

8-Player

District 9

Bedford 60, East Union 14

Lenox 28, Fremont-Mills 2

East Mills 69, Stanton/Essex 8

District 10

CAM 58, Boyer Valley 20

Audubon 56, Woodbine 48

Exira-EHK 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14

Non-District

West Harrison 52, Griswold 16

Class A

District 7

Mount Ayr 33, SW Valley 14

Earlham 42, Riverside 14

AHSTW 52, St. Albert 10

District 8

Logan-Magnolia 48, Lawton-Bronson 13

Tri-Center 40, Westwood 29

Woodbury Central 56, Missouri Valley 14

Non-District

MMCRU 49, Sidney 6

Ogden 39, IKM-Manning 20

Class 1A

District 7

Van Meter 54, ACGC 0

West Central Valley 17, Interstate-35 13

Panorama 36, Nodaway Valley/O-M 34

District 8

Underwood 28, Kuemper Catholic 20

Treynor 23, MVAOCOU 0

East Sac County 21, West Monona 16

Class 2A

District 8

Shenandoah at DM Christian (Cancelled)

Greene County 54, Clarke 8

Clarinda 52, Red Oak 7

Class 3A

District 6

ADM 56, Knoxville 3

Atlantic 55, Saydel 6

Harlan 56, Creston 12

Class 4A

District 6

Lewis Central 41, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Glenwood 69, Thomas Jefferson 7

Class 5A

Abraham Lincoln 10, DM East 6

