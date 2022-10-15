Week 8 High School Football Scores
8-Player
District 9
Bedford 60, East Union 14
Lenox 28, Fremont-Mills 2
East Mills 69, Stanton/Essex 8
District 10
CAM 58, Boyer Valley 20
Audubon 56, Woodbine 48
Exira-EHK 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14
Non-District
West Harrison 52, Griswold 16
Class A
District 7
Mount Ayr 33, SW Valley 14
Earlham 42, Riverside 14
AHSTW 52, St. Albert 10
District 8
Logan-Magnolia 48, Lawton-Bronson 13
Tri-Center 40, Westwood 29
Woodbury Central 56, Missouri Valley 14
Non-District
MMCRU 49, Sidney 6
Ogden 39, IKM-Manning 20
Class 1A
District 7
Van Meter 54, ACGC 0
West Central Valley 17, Interstate-35 13
Panorama 36, Nodaway Valley/O-M 34
District 8
Underwood 28, Kuemper Catholic 20
Treynor 23, MVAOCOU 0
East Sac County 21, West Monona 16
Class 2A
District 8
Shenandoah at DM Christian (Cancelled)
Greene County 54, Clarke 8
Clarinda 52, Red Oak 7
Class 3A
District 6
ADM 56, Knoxville 3
Atlantic 55, Saydel 6
Harlan 56, Creston 12
Class 4A
District 6
Lewis Central 41, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Glenwood 69, Thomas Jefferson 7
Class 5A
Abraham Lincoln 10, DM East 6
