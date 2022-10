MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Binghampton,

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Mimosa Avenue for a shooting just before 9:15 p.m. Friday.

One person was found and pronounced at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

You can call 901-528-CASH with tips.

