Man charged after armed robbery in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kyle Jaden Morales, age 20, of Harrisburg, was indicted on Oct. 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery
Gun violence awareness march in Harrisburg
Nearly 30 people gathered on Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg to march in an effort to bring awareness to the issue of gun violence in the Capitol City. A group called Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence held a service at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church followed by a march through Harrisburg.
Adams County man cited for illegally importing kangaroo last month
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A Littlestown man is expected to pay fines after state game wardens seized a kangaroo last month in Adams County following a tip he was trying to sell the 6-month-old marsupial on Facebook. Cole M. Williams, 19, plead guilty earlier this month to three summary counts...
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
Reading man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking, officials say
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — On October 17, the Untied States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced 37-year-old William F. Showers of Reading was sentenced to 100 months in prison and a 5-year supervised release for his conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Driver to pay fine, won’t lose license over crash that killed Cumberland County motorcyclist
A Cumberland County woman who struck and killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist last spring was ordered to pay hundreds of dollars in fines, but avoided criminal charges, police told PennLive Tuesday. Kiley B. Hennessey, 43, of Camp Hill, was cited with careless driving resulting in unintentional death and a left-turn violation...
Inmate dies at Camp Hill State Prison
CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill has died. The acting prison superintendent said Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday. CPR was administered until emergency medical services arrived, but McLaughlin was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.
Extra security on hand at Dauphin County school over social media threat
UPDATE: Threat made toward Dauphin County high school was a hoax, district says. Extra security is in place Tuesday at Central Dauphin East High School after someone threatened to bring a gun to the school, district officials said. The threat was made over social media, and the Central Dauphin School...
Man arrested for prescription fraud in Newville
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Yohanes Mulat Admasu, 27, was arrested for prescription fraud on Oct. 14, 2022, according to a police report. Newville Police said they responded to Big Spring Pharmacy on Oct. 5 for a reported case of prescription fraud. Police say Admasu was trying to pick up a prescription for 240 servings (a 12-day supply) of Promethazine with Codeine syrup.
Kidnapper who forced woman to strip found guilty after blaming ‘society’
Kuami Wright told a Dauphin County jury that although he made some jokes throughout his trial while proclaiming his innocence, he believes the kidnapping and robbery of a 39-year-old Dauphin County woman was a serious matter. “To the women in the jury, I apologize to you on behalf of society,”...
Harrisburg community calls for end to gun violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dozens of tee shirts cover the front lawn of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at the corner of 19th and Market streets in Harrisburg. “Each one represents a person who was killed by gun violence in Harrisburg,” Rev. Gerald Rhodes with the nonprofit Heeding God's Call to End Gun Violence said.
Three York men sentenced after trafficking cocaine
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Department of Justice, three York men were sentenced for trafficking cocaine. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three men from York were sentenced by the United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to a total of 120 months in prison for trafficking cocaine.
Harrisburg S.D. holds community forum to address student safety
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With recent incidents of violence, the Harrisburg School District held a community forum Tuesday, to get input from community members and discuss ways to keep students safe in schools. During the presentation, Harrisburg Superintendent Eric Turman said in some schools in the district, they...
Police continue to investigate May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are continuing to investigate a May 2021 homicide in Lower Paxton Township, and are looking for tips from the public to help them solve the case. Frank Berryman Jr., 21, was shot on the night of May 1, 2021 on the 4900...
DHS praises child care workers in Carlisle to highlight new PA child care tax credit
Carlisle, PA — The Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Services visited Carlisle Early Education Center (CEEC) on Oct. 17. DHS Secretary, Meg Snead, thanked the staff for their hard work and dedication to enriching young minds. Snead and other lawmakers celebrated CEEC decades of service while also...
Hempfield recCenter 'Sweat Debt' fundraiser for Lancaster County ExtraGive event
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On November 18, the Hempfield recCenter will contribute to Lancaster' County's Extra Give, 24-hour non-profit fundraiser with their Sweat Debt campaign! Every donation to the organization will be paid back with in sweat and exercise by their team. Every dollar donated will act as a...
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
Police investigation in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
Harrisburg S.D. holding community forum on violence Tuesday evening
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is working to address violence in their schools. On Tuesday evening the district is holding a community forum with a goal of finding solutions to keep students safe. The meeting will be held at John Harris High starting at 6:00...
