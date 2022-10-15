HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO