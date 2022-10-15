ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Man charged after armed robbery in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kyle Jaden Morales, age 20, of Harrisburg, was indicted on Oct. 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man indicted for armed Sheetz robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after an armed robbery at a Dauphin County Sheetz. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Kyle Jaden Morales, 20, was indicted on October 12 on charges of robbery of a business engaged in interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), brandishing and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and related firearm offenses.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Gun violence awareness march in Harrisburg

Nearly 30 people gathered on Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg to march in an effort to bring awareness to the issue of gun violence in the Capitol City. A group called Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence held a service at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church followed by a march through Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Reading man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking, officials say

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — On October 17, the Untied States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced 37-year-old William F. Showers of Reading was sentenced to 100 months in prison and a 5-year supervised release for his conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
READING, PA
WGAL

Inmate dies at Camp Hill State Prison

CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill has died. The acting prison superintendent said Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday. CPR was administered until emergency medical services arrived, but McLaughlin was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested for prescription fraud in Newville

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Yohanes Mulat Admasu, 27, was arrested for prescription fraud on Oct. 14, 2022, according to a police report. Newville Police said they responded to Big Spring Pharmacy on Oct. 5 for a reported case of prescription fraud. Police say Admasu was trying to pick up a prescription for 240 servings (a 12-day supply) of Promethazine with Codeine syrup.
NEWVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg community calls for end to gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dozens of tee shirts cover the front lawn of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at the corner of 19th and Market streets in Harrisburg. “Each one represents a person who was killed by gun violence in Harrisburg,” Rev. Gerald Rhodes with the nonprofit Heeding God's Call to End Gun Violence said.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Three York men sentenced after trafficking cocaine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Department of Justice, three York men were sentenced for trafficking cocaine. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three men from York were sentenced by the United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to a total of 120 months in prison for trafficking cocaine.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg S.D. holds community forum to address student safety

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With recent incidents of violence, the Harrisburg School District held a community forum Tuesday, to get input from community members and discuss ways to keep students safe in schools. During the presentation, Harrisburg Superintendent Eric Turman said in some schools in the district, they...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Hanover, York County

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg S.D. holding community forum on violence Tuesday evening

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is working to address violence in their schools. On Tuesday evening the district is holding a community forum with a goal of finding solutions to keep students safe. The meeting will be held at John Harris High starting at 6:00...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy