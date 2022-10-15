Read full article on original website
🏌️♂️ Jayhawks Sweep West Virginia, Edge Baylor on Day Two of Big 12 Match Play
HOCKLEY, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday, sweeping West Virginia 6-0 and defeating No. 31 Baylor 3-1-2 during the second day of the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at Houston Oaks Golf Course. Kansas opened day two of the...
🏈 Kansas Set for Second-Straight Road Test at Baylor Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off their first road loss of the season, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. The game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play), Brock Osweiler (Analyst) and Taylor McGregor (Sideline) on the call.
⛳️ Jayhawks Finish Day One at Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf completed the first round at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational at Lawrence Country Club Monday. Due to darkness, the event’s second round was suspended. When play was postponed, Kansas was in sixth place of the 15-team field. The Jayhawks are three...
Nic Fortenberry
Nic Fortenberry was named the assistant coach for track and field at Kansas in October 2022. He works primarily with sprints and hurdles. Fortenberry arrives in Lawrence from Christian Brothers University, where he served as the men’s and women’s track and field head coach since July of 2016.
👟 Fortenberry Named Sprints and Hurdles Coach
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Stanley Redwine announced on Tuesday that Nic Fortenberry has joined the staff as an assistant coach. He will work with the program’s sprinters and hurdlers. Fortenberry arrives in Lawrence from Christian Brothers University, where he served as the men’s and women’s track and...
🏌️♂️ Jayhawks Drop Opening Match to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Match Suspended Due to Weather
HOCKLEY, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team opened competition at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament on Monday, falling to No. 2-seed Oklahoma. The Jayhawks match with No. 3-seed Oklahoma State was suspended due to darkness and will resume on Tuesday. Kansas played Oklahoma — ranked No....
🏀 Kansas No. 5 in Preseason Associated Press Poll
LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the 11th-consecutive year, Kansas men’s basketball enters the 2022-23 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is No. 5, tied with fellow Big 12-member Baylor, in the 2022-23 preseason Associated Press poll released Monday. This is also the 13th time in the last 14...
Former Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot headed to Germany to start pro career
Now that he has picked up his national championship ring and seen the 2022 National Champions banner unveiled at Allen Fieldhouse at last week's Late Night in the Phog, former Kansas big man Mitch Lightfoot is off to start his professional basketball career. Lightfoot is slated to fly to Germany...
KU falls out of polls, K-State stays put at no. 17
The Kansas Jayhawks have fallen out of the AP Top 25 poll in football.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
Osawatomie, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KPR Presents: Four Shots in Oskie
Week of October 16, 2022: The story of the 1999 murder, confession, and conviction that shocked the town of Oskaloosa, Kansas. Justin Wingerter is the author of Four Shots in Oskie: Murder and Innocence in Middle America. Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:. 6pm Sundays. 6am Saturdays. Listen to KPR...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City
Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot
A Kansas City Chiefs fan returned to KC Monday to pick up a custom van that was stolen from a Northland hotel Sunday morning.
Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general
TOPEKA — Chris Mann, Democratic attorney general candidate, said he would work to end the use of dark money in elections if elected, saying many Kansan elections were clouded by funding from unknown sources. Dark money refers to money where the donor or source of the funding is unknown, and is used to influence political […] The post Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot
The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information?. When...
