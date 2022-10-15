ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Set for Second-Straight Road Test at Baylor Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off their first road loss of the season, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. The game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play), Brock Osweiler (Analyst) and Taylor McGregor (Sideline) on the call.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

⛳️ Jayhawks Finish Day One at Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf completed the first round at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational at Lawrence Country Club Monday. Due to darkness, the event’s second round was suspended. When play was postponed, Kansas was in sixth place of the 15-team field. The Jayhawks are three...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

Nic Fortenberry

Nic Fortenberry was named the assistant coach for track and field at Kansas in October 2022. He works primarily with sprints and hurdles. Fortenberry arrives in Lawrence from Christian Brothers University, where he served as the men’s and women’s track and field head coach since July of 2016.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

👟 Fortenberry Named Sprints and Hurdles Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Stanley Redwine announced on Tuesday that Nic Fortenberry has joined the staff as an assistant coach. He will work with the program’s sprinters and hurdlers. Fortenberry arrives in Lawrence from Christian Brothers University, where he served as the men’s and women’s track and...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏀 Kansas No. 5 in Preseason Associated Press Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the 11th-consecutive year, Kansas men’s basketball enters the 2022-23 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is No. 5, tied with fellow Big 12-member Baylor, in the 2022-23 preseason Associated Press poll released Monday. This is also the 13th time in the last 14...
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
High School Football PRO

Osawatomie, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Burlington High School football team will have a game with Osawatomie High School on October 17, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
OSAWATOMIE, KS
Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Four Shots in Oskie

Week of October 16, 2022: The story of the 1999 murder, confession, and conviction that shocked the town of Oskaloosa, Kansas. Justin Wingerter is the author of Four Shots in Oskie: Murder and Innocence in Middle America. Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:. 6pm Sundays. 6am Saturdays. Listen to KPR...
OSKALOOSA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
addictedtovacation.com

14 Road Trip Destinations Around Kansas City

Want to spend some fun time with your family or friends? The following Kansas City road trips offer everything you might be in need of. Living in Kansas City can be a little dry at times. However, what many people do not know is that there is a lot they can do around the town to refresh themselves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general

TOPEKA — Chris Mann, Democratic attorney general candidate, said he would work to end the use of dark money in elections if elected, saying many Kansan elections were clouded by funding from unknown sources. Dark money refers to money where the donor or source of the funding is unknown, and is used to influence political […] The post Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy