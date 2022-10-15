ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkaska, MI

Charlevoix Blanks Kalkaska for 7th Win

By Joe Buczek
 4 days ago

CHARLEVOIX – Charlevoix recorded its second straight shutout with a 38-0 win over Kalkaska on Friday.

The Rayders (7-1) led 14-0 following the opening quarter and 22-0 at the half.

Charlevoix travels to Glen Lake next Friday while Kalkaska (3-5) hosts Grayling.

