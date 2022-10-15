Read full article on original website
Celebrating the Beginning of "Try Transit Week"
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Mayor Kim Norton rode the bus to work to commemorate the beginning of "Try Transit Week." Rochester Public Transit is going to be giving rewards to customers who take advantage of their services. With each trip, customers can gain an entry in a drawing for prizes such as a one year bus pass, an item worth $480. Additionally, all routes will be free all day on Thursday. Mayor Norton says it's important to promote the use of public transit.
Scrub Your Butt Soap Company In Rochester Is Moving
Rochester, Minnesota's most creatively named business, The Scrub Your Butt Soap Company, is moving. The announcement was actually on the Tulips & Truffles Florist Facebook page. They're inside the SYBSC. We are over the moon excited to announce we are joining the businesses in the Kismet Block!. We will be...
Mayo Clinic celebrates "topping off" new research facility
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic and community leaders gathered to celebrate the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building reaching its highest point during construction Monday. At the "topping off" ceremony for this new research facility, attendees gathered in recognition of recent achievements at Mayo Clinic. These included the company's success in...
4 finalists announced for Freeborn Co. Administrator position
Four finalists have been announced for the Freeborn County Administrator. Interviews will be held in the middle of November. Michael Harvey: has twelve and a half years of county government experience, in Benton, Dakota and St Louis Counties. His focus has been Land Services and Assessing, hiring, managing, mentoring, and training staff. Michael holds a BS in Finance /Economics. Currently Michael is taking a career break in 2022 to invest time in his family and travel and make great memories. He is now ready to return to full time work.
Roof work to close Rochester Public Library on Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The removal of a skylight in the main entryway will force the Rochester Public Library to close on Monday. The skylight removal is part of the overall roof replacement and would have meant the library had to shut down a high traffic area needed to access the second floor.
Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
Local homeless shelters prepare for winter
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several Rochester organizations are getting ready to bring in more homeless individuals as the temperatures begin to drop. The Salvation Army, The LandingMN, and the Rochester Community Warming Center are working together to ensure that warm shelters are available around the clock for homeless community members. The...
Rochester Public Schools introduces "Students In Transition" program
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is expanding its reach to students that are struggling at home. Stable, safe housing environments are critical to a student's academic prosperity. However, home life insecurities can cause problems to arise like food scarcity, higher levels of stress, inability to focus, and an increase...
Howard-Winneshiek schools recognized for innovation and efficiency
CRESCO, Iowa – The State Auditor’s Office has honored the Howard-Winneshiek Community School District with the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award. Auditor Rob Sand says he created the PIE program in 2019 to encourage governmental entities to implement cost-cutting measures and spark innovative ideas to save public funds. Sand says PIE participation increased by more than 55% since 2021.
Rochester City Council holds off on approving 'Active Transportation Plan'
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council has tabled a new 'Active Transportation Plan' that would replace the 'Bicycle Master Plan' on Monday at their meeting. The plan aims to be a guiding document for future projects, as well as reconstruction of existing roads, to include equitable and accessible walkways for people of "all ages and abilities," according to city staff.
Freeborn County, Albert Lea pursue grant for emergency shelter
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Freeborn County and the city of Albert Lea is pursuing a grant from Homeland Security and Emergency Management to build an emergency shelter stationed in southeast Albert Lea. The request for funding has been brought forth in consideration of those that are exposed to severe weather...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
Little Thistle's Fall Music & Makers Market
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Little Thistle's Fall Music & Makers Market brought together local artisans to celebrate the fall season. People were able to enjoy a cold one, listen to the local rock band Hair of the Dog and interact with over 40 local artisans showcasing a wide variety of products such as bath bombs, Butterbeer and art made out sheep's wool. The local artist Amarama Vercnocke said their work provides multiple benefits to their well-being.
Businesses and cities navigate patchwork THC landscape after legalization
When a state law legalizing the sale of some THC products in Minnesota went into effect July 1, many Minnesotans were surprised. Some were delighted. However, critics say there isn’t enough regulation in the law. This concern led some cities to require licensing of retailers selling THC products. Some banned them outright. Other communities were fine with the state’s limited regulations. THC businesses now have to navigate a patchwork of local ordinances and regulations.
Rochester City Council to reinforce public comment limitations
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is reinforcing rules surrounding public comment after months of unfounded allegations against city council members have disrupted meetings. City attorney Michael Spindler-Krage says during Monday night's meeting he clarified a council rule established last year. It limits community members ability to make comments...
No one injured after garage fire in Rochester Tuesday morning
ROCHESTER, Minn.- No one is injured after a garage fire broke out at a home in Rochester Tuesday morning. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the fire at a home near the 3,000th block of 25th Street Southeast at 4:18 AM. Flames were isolated to a detached garage and had...
Urgent: These Rochester Winter Parking Rules Start November 1
I'm writing this on October 14, 2022, about two weeks away from the beginning of November in Rochester, Minnesota. It's also the day the Med City's Winter Parking Rules go into effect. Do you know them?. Last year we had good news AND bad news because the winter parking season...
Firefighters evacuate home owner during fire Monday in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person was treated at the scene of an Albert Lea house fire just before 6 a.m. Monday. Officials said it happened at 411 Commercial St. when crews found light smoke coming from the rear of the building. Firefighters entered the home and evacuated the owner, who was treated and released at the scene.
1 hospitalized following Sunday night fire at Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was taken to St. Marys Hospital following a structure fire Sunday night. The Rochester Fire Department said it happened just before 9 p.m. at 1629 8th Ave. SE. When first responders arrived, a fire was found coming from the roof on the rear side of...
Albert Lea man finds kidney donor through social media
(ABC 6 News) – Waiting for a life-saving organ can feel like forever. For one Albert Lea man in need of a kidney transplant, he has been waiting for more than a year. But now, he finally has a match. Todd Fjeldberg was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at...
