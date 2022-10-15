ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Mayor Kim Norton rode the bus to work to commemorate the beginning of "Try Transit Week." Rochester Public Transit is going to be giving rewards to customers who take advantage of their services. With each trip, customers can gain an entry in a drawing for prizes such as a one year bus pass, an item worth $480. Additionally, all routes will be free all day on Thursday. Mayor Norton says it's important to promote the use of public transit.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO