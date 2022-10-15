Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt
COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio State
Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler (24) will look to make an impact in his first season with in-game impact for the Buckeyes. Etzler will follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Doug Etzler, who played for Ohio State from 1991-1995. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
richlandsource.com
Hocking Hills is a must-see destination for Ohio's fall foliage
LOGAN — Autumn in Ohio manages to take my breath away every year. The brilliant yellow of ginkgos and golden maples, the scarlets popping against the stubborn spring green foliage and darker hues of pine needles, the oranges that most watercolor artists could only hope to replicate. GALLERY: Autumn...
unioncountydailydigital.com
OHSAA Playoffs Loom Large For All Five Area Football Squads
DELAWARE – The Berlin Bears shut down the usually powerful Marysville running attack Friday, limiting the Monarchs to just 183 hard-fought yards on the ground as the hosts bested the Monarchs, 24-10. Nascere Smith led the Monarchs, carrying the ball 13 times for 117 yards, including a 67-yards sprint and the Monarch’s only touchdown.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Stadium at 100: The three knocks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In many ways, Austin Bowman has been training for this role since he was an eighth-grade student. Leading the Ohio State University marching band is a competitive honor that takes strength, flexibility and character; and Bowman is thrilled to be the 64th drum major in the band’s history.
WSYX ABC6
Section of Alton Darby Road in Hilliard reopens after gas line break
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Alton Darby Road in Hilliard has reopened after a gas line break Monday afternoon. Alton Darby was closed between Scioto Darby Road and Fairway Commons. Hilliard City Schools said there are no evacuations but the gas leak and road closure will impact school bus routes...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 21-year-old last seen at Grove City addiction recovery center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Grove City Division of Police is searching for a missing 21-year-old girl who was last seen at an addiction recovery center. Police said Chloe Tichy, 21, was last seen on October 15 around 7:15 p.m. at the Ohio Addiction Recovery Center in Grove City.
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the […]
This $1,000 refund trick has police looking for a suspect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man used a refunding scam to walk away from a city store with thousands of dollars, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspect walked into a furniture store in the 5300 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and bought “thousands of dollars worth of furniture,” according to CPD. When […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
shorelineareanews.com
New graduate of Columbus State Community College
COLUMBUS, Ohio (October 10, 2022) - The following student graduated from Columbus State Community College on August 12, 2022.
Man shot after argument in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after Columbus police said he was involved in an argument Tuesday evening. Officers responded to a west side fire station on the 1900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. At the station, […]
Circleville police prepare for hundreds of thousands of spectators for Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — As vendors prepare for this year’s Pumpkin Show, a silent anticipation fills Circleville’s Mainstreet. The rides. The pumpkins. The food. On Franklin Street, prime real estate is already being claimed by way of folding chairs for the festival’s seven parades. That’s where we...
landgrantholyland.com
BASKET-BOOM! 2024 four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. commits to Ohio State
It’s early, but Ohio State has already began filling what will likely be a smaller recruiting class for the 2024 cycle — starting with a big BOOM on Sunday afternoon. At halftime of today’s 3:00 ESPN2 Top Flight Invite, John Mobley Jr. — a four-star point guard from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas — announced he’ll be moving back home to Columbus for college to play for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH
In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
Police locate stolen COTA van; 1 in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found. A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The van was found on Lockbourne Road about...
