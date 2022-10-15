ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt

COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Hocking Hills is a must-see destination for Ohio's fall foliage

LOGAN — Autumn in Ohio manages to take my breath away every year. The brilliant yellow of ginkgos and golden maples, the scarlets popping against the stubborn spring green foliage and darker hues of pine needles, the oranges that most watercolor artists could only hope to replicate. GALLERY: Autumn...
LOGAN, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OHSAA Playoffs Loom Large For All Five Area Football Squads

DELAWARE – The Berlin Bears shut down the usually powerful Marysville running attack Friday, limiting the Monarchs to just 183 hard-fought yards on the ground as the hosts bested the Monarchs, 24-10. Nascere Smith led the Monarchs, carrying the ball 13 times for 117 yards, including a 67-yards sprint and the Monarch’s only touchdown.
MARYSVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Stadium at 100: The three knocks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In many ways, Austin Bowman has been training for this role since he was an eighth-grade student. Leading the Ohio State University marching band is a competitive honor that takes strength, flexibility and character; and Bowman is thrilled to be the 64th drum major in the band’s history.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Section of Alton Darby Road in Hilliard reopens after gas line break

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Alton Darby Road in Hilliard has reopened after a gas line break Monday afternoon. Alton Darby was closed between Scioto Darby Road and Fairway Commons. Hilliard City Schools said there are no evacuations but the gas leak and road closure will impact school bus routes...
HILLIARD, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after Columbus police said he was involved in an argument Tuesday evening. Officers responded to a west side fire station on the 1900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. At the station, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

BASKET-BOOM! 2024 four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. commits to Ohio State

It’s early, but Ohio State has already began filling what will likely be a smaller recruiting class for the 2024 cycle — starting with a big BOOM on Sunday afternoon. At halftime of today’s 3:00 ESPN2 Top Flight Invite, John Mobley Jr. — a four-star point guard from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas — announced he’ll be moving back home to Columbus for college to play for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH

In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
NEWARK, OH
10TV

Police locate stolen COTA van; 1 in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found. A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The van was found on Lockbourne Road about...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy