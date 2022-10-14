For now three of the past four trading days, stock market indices are looking hale and robust. We’re still off our mid-August peak, which itself is off the all-time highs we saw at the very start of the year (or late 2021, in the Nasdaq’s case), but we’ve sprung off 2022 lows with a fervor. And Q3 earnings — in the early going, at least — are more than living up to expectations.

