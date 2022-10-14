Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf markets, IHC at record peak
Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC), while the Egyptian index extended gains for a third session. Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market outperformed the Gulf region on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in conglomerate...
NASDAQ
Credit Suisse taps RBC, Morgan Stanley for capital increase -Bloomberg News
Credit Suisse Group AG is working with banks including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Morgan Stanley on a potential capital increase, should it need to shore up its balance sheet and raise funds for its restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Additional details,...
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up as high as 4.8% this morning before cooling off by the afternoon. As of 12:37 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock was still holding a 0.70% gain on the day, slightly trailing the broader market. Year to date, the stock has fallen 37%.
NASDAQ
Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped While the Market Rose Today
A good day for the stock market isn't necessary beneficial for social media king Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) too. This was proven on Tuesday, as the company's stock slumped by nearly 1% while the S&P 500 index happily bounced to a more than 1% gain. A regulatory defeat across the Atlantic Ocean was the key reason for the stock's decline.
NASDAQ
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
NASDAQ
OPEC+ members line up to endorse production cut after U.S coercion claim
CAIRO Oct 16 (Reuters) - OPEC+ member states lined up on Sunday to endorse a steep production cut agreed this month after the White House, stepping up a war of words with Riyadh, claimed Saudi Arabia had pushed some other nations into the move. Iraq, OPEC's second largest exporter, said...
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market climbs to 2-week high on peak inflation hopes
TORONTO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to its highest closing level in nearly two weeks, helped by gains for industrial and technology shares, as investors grew more hopeful that inflation pressures have peaked. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 177.16...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive But Well Off Early Highs
(RTTNews) - Stocks have given back ground after an early rally but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Tuesday. With the strong gains on the day, the major averages are extending the recovery rally seen in the previous session. After surging by more than 650 points to a nearly...
NASDAQ
Indonesia Stock Market Has Firm Lead For Wednesday's Trade
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 20 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,830-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
NASDAQ
Treasuries Finish Volatile Session Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday after once again failing to sustain an early move to the upside. Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly higher. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.7 basis points to 3.998 percent.
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Undervalued Stocks To Watch
Undervalued stocks are those that are trading at a price below their intrinsic value. In other words, they are selling for less than what they are actually worth. There are a number of reasons why a stock may be undervalued, including low earnings, poor future prospects, or negative publicity. However, for savvy investors, undervalued stocks represent an opportunity to buy shares at a discount and then sell them later for a profit.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip after solid earnings, economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed higher and Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and better-than-expected factory data stoked a risk-on rally. Building on Monday's broad gains, the S&P 500 led the major U.S. stock indexes higher to end the session up nearly 1%...
NASDAQ
Markets Take Off on Q3 Earnings; NFLX, UAL Beat After Hours
For now three of the past four trading days, stock market indices are looking hale and robust. We’re still off our mid-August peak, which itself is off the all-time highs we saw at the very start of the year (or late 2021, in the Nasdaq’s case), but we’ve sprung off 2022 lows with a fervor. And Q3 earnings — in the early going, at least — are more than living up to expectations.
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy in Q3 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screen
The stock market has bounced back over the last several sessions as Wall Street assesses the earnings results from the big banks that highlighted economic resilience amid mounting fears of a U.S. and global downturn. The coming weeks will feature reports from nearly every major technology stock including Microsoft and Apple, with their guidance set to have huge impacts on the market.
NASDAQ
Win Streak May Continue For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 25 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,400-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday. The global forecast...
NASDAQ
Inspire (INSP) Soars 7.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Inspire Medical Systems INSP shares soared 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $176.89. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.4% loss over the past four weeks. Inspired scored a strong...
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low under 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.1%...
Asia hedge fund losses grow in Q3, poised for worst year since 2008
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hedge funds focused on emerging Asia posted their biggest monthly losses in years in September and are set for the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, data provider HFR said.
NASDAQ
Swiss Markets Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues after the UK government's U-turn on recent fiscal measures helped lift sentiment. The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 80.05 points or 0.76% at 10,578.76, after scaling a low of 10,513.97 and...
Comments / 0