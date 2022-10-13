Read full article on original website
Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Since buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett has amassed $90 billion in wealth and become one of the best-known figures in finance. Buffett's ability to pick winning investments is nothing short of extraordinary, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved immense success under his leadership. In fact, Berkshire stock skyrocketed more than 3,600,000% between 1964 and 2021, and Buffett had racked up more than $177 billion in unrealized gains through Berkshire's portfolio as of June 30, 2022.
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
Why Wheels Up Experience Stock Soared Higher Today
True to its name, Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) had quite the up session on the stock market Monday. The private jet charter operator saw its share price climb nearly 13% skyward on news of a fresh round of capital raising. So what. Before market open, Wheels Up said that...
Why Archaea Energy Stock Soared 54% Today
Shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) surged on Monday after the renewable natural gas (RNG) producer struck a deal to be acquired by British oil giant BP (NYSE: BP). By the close of trading, Archaea Energy's stock price was up 54%. So what. Under the terms of the deal, BP...
These 3 Cash-Generating Machines Pay Investors Nicely
Everybody loves dividends. After all, few things in life are sweeter than payday. Dividends help cushion drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and provide more than one way to profit from an investment. Of course, free cash flow is a vital metric to analyze when seeking dividend-paying...
Why DocuSign Stock Shot Nearly 5% Higher Today
DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) week got off to a roaring start on Monday, with its stock zooming almost 5% higher on the day. Once again, the online document security specialist was tipped as a top company in the contracts field. So what. On Monday morning, DocuSign announced that it was named...
Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.7%. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.7% and 8.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 3.5% on the day, and down 29.41% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 56.58% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 66.10% year-to-date.
Why Nu Holdings Stock Was Up Monday
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) was surging higher on Monday, up as much as 8% just before noon ET. As of 2:30 p.m., the stock price was still up about 7.2%, trading at $4.41 per share. The fintech is down roughly 53% year to date. The major indexes were all up...
Funds Added To CEG Positions
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed 640 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and looked at the various S&P 500 components held by each of these reporting hedge funds and other 13F filers. For each component, we totaled the number of shares held across all of these funds. Next, we went back to the 06/30/2022 period, and went through the same exercise for each of those 640 funds. By comparing the same group across the two periods, we can see which S&P 500 components, in the aggregate, these particular funds have been buying and selling.
Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Beats Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SCHW, BK, BAC, GDOT
Financial stocks sprinted higher during Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 4.0%. Bitcoin was increasing 1.3% to $19,542,...
U.S. Stocks Show Substantial Move Back To The Upside
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply higher in early trading on Monday and continued to turn in a strong performance throughout the session. The major averages all posted strong gains on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way higher. The major averages moved roughly sideways in afternoon trading, hovering...
Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SPLK,NET,GFS,WATT
Technology stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 3.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.3% in late trading. In company news, Splunk (SPLK) climbed 5.5% following reports Starboard Value was pressing the data analytics firm to increase its share...
What's In Store for Oil Services ETFs in Q3 Earnings Season?
Big oil services companies will start releasing their quarterly numbers from this week. The outlook is bullish this time thanks to the upbeat oil market. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could regulate the performance of the sector ahead. According to our...
Monday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: FRD, LOVE
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Two Harbors Investments (TWO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Two Harbors Investments (TWO) closed at $3.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
China Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 70 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,080-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $14.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Renewed Support Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after snapping the four-day losing streak in which it had retreated more than 1,080 points or 7.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 12,970-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed at $18.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of...
