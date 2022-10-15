1 shot in parking lot of Dudley High School, taken to hospital, 4 charged with having guns on school property, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police were at the scene of a reported shooting at Dudley High School on Friday night.

FOX8 is told the shooting happened at 1200 Lincoln Street around 10:18 p.m. after the football game had ended.

Police responded when they were told about a gun being fired, and arriving officers found a victim with a serious gunshot wound.

Investigators say the persons involved in the shooting were not enrolled at Dudley and were loitering after the game and its corresponding events were over.

Two kinds of guns were found at the scene, an AR-15 and a Glock 19 handgun. The Glock is listed as a stolen weapon.

Four people have been charged in the incident: Na’im Williams-Donnell, 24, Sentellis Cooper, 18, Rashoud Carter, 18, and a juvenile by petition.

All four are charged with the following:

Felony possession of a firearm on school property

Felony possession of a stolen firearm

Carter is also being charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Nasir Shipman, 18, is expected to be charged as well.

Police have not determined who pulled the trigger and fired the shot that seriously injured the unidentified victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

