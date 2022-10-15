ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

1 shot in parking lot of Dudley High School, taken to hospital, 4 charged with having guns on school property, police say

By Brayden Stamps, Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5q7W_0iZpOP6K00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police were at the scene of a reported shooting at Dudley High School on Friday night.

FOX8 is told the shooting happened at 1200 Lincoln Street around 10:18 p.m. after the football game had ended.

Mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates, in Alamance County Jail

Police responded when they were told about a gun being fired, and arriving officers found a victim with a serious gunshot wound.

Investigators say the persons involved in the shooting were not enrolled at Dudley and were loitering after the game and its corresponding events were over.

Two kinds of guns were found at the scene, an AR-15 and a Glock 19 handgun. The Glock is listed as a stolen weapon.

Four people have been charged in the incident: Na’im Williams-Donnell, 24, Sentellis Cooper, 18, Rashoud Carter, 18, and a juvenile by petition.

All four are charged with the following:

  • Felony possession of a firearm on school property
  • Felony possession of a stolen firearm

Carter is also being charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Nasir Shipman, 18, is expected to be charged as well.

Police have not determined who pulled the trigger and fired the shot that seriously injured the unidentified victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 24

C N Smith
3d ago

It was a rough night last night in Greensboro. Only a small percentage of actual crime gets reported. Get a scanner app for your phone and tune in sometime. Its shocking!

Reply(1)
12
Maryam Al Fayed
4d ago

Actually they don't fight everyday! ... We as varying communities need to start taking these kids to account and make it understood that you will not continue to carry on you will be reported communities need to step up and be responsible and start taking people not just the kids but adults to account for what they do!!! ... As different communities we need to be consistent in this effort otherwise everything is just a lost cause!😡😡😡

Reply(4)
9
Norreen Zellmar Brooks
3d ago

These kids that put a gun on their hands should be changed as an adult. Maybe then they will understand life in prison for shooting at or killing someone.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Man shot, killed in Rockingham County on Wimbish Road, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Rockingham County after a man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded when they were told someone was shot on Wimbish Road in Stoneville. Arriving deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 21-year-old man facing charges for shooting during concert at Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for a shooting during a concert at Livingstone College Saturday night that left two people hurt, Salisbury police said. On Tuesday, authorities said Talib Latrell Kelly, who is not a Livingstone College student, will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon, once he is released from the hospital.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

2 suspects wanted after Red Roof Inn worker shot in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A clerk at an Archdale hotel was shot multiple times early Tuesday morning. According to the Archdale Police Department, they were called around 5 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn off of Byerly Antique Court, off of US 62. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had […]
ARCHDALE, NC
cbs17

Woman stabbed to death in Durham; suspect in custody, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was stabbed to death in north Durham and a suspect is in custody, police said. Police said the woman was stabbed Tuesday in the 400 block of Crutchfield Street. Officers say they responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon shortly...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem shooting kills 61-year-old innocent bystander

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 61-year-old man was killed during a shootout in Winston-Salem. Police say he was an innocent bystander. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Peachtree Street, near Belleauwood Street. When police arrived, Benigo Silva-Miguel, 61, of Winston-Salem, was found dead in the street. Police also saw numerous...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Holden Road Shooting Injures One Tuesday Morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday at 1:12 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at W. Market Street and N. Holden Road. Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury who was transported to a local hospital by EMS. The shooting was determined to have occurred off Wendover Avenue. No...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

After teen shooting victim dies in the hospital, Winston-Salem police say they found 2nd victim in a parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are dead after being shot in Winston-Salem, police say. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to an area hospital around 10:15 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as Marcus Lee Marshall, 19, died in the hospital. As officers investigated […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
72K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy