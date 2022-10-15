ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

New MSU Denver forum showcases political candidates

By Gabrielle Franklin
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9jTn_0iZpOJ3C00

DENVER (KDVR) — The race to the finish line is well underway for candidates in political races across the state. On top of the ads you have seen for the past few months, you will start to see more candidates debating on various media formats.

Members of a key voting demographic say they felt left out of the debate discussions.
So with the help of their school, they took matters into their own hands.

‘Solutions Studio’ gives debate alternative

“It’s really more about a dialogue. There’s no audience. There’s just the students, the candidates and a moderator,” said John Masserini, dean of the College of Letters, Arts and Sciences at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

MSU Denver is doing things a little differently this election season by launching a debate alternative called “Solutions Studio.” The new forum format features a series of recorded discussions featuring a panel of MSU students who have an opportunity to interact with candidates one-on-one.

Safeway-King Soopers merger could bring new store options to Colorado

“Is it the drama in Washington D.C. being so much that nobody is listening to each other, no one is interacting with each other, nobody is finding the middle ground or the solution to the problem?” asked MSU student panelist Brian Bartholomew.

The goal is for students on the panel like Bartholomew to get to the bottom of where candidates stand on solutions. Like MSU’s student population, the panel is made of diverse students, each curious about their own set of concerns.

“I’m a deaf person. Yes, I know how to sign. I know how to talk. The reason why I’m heavily involved is because — everything I do — is the American (with) Disabilities Act. Without that act, I wouldn’t be able to break barriers down,” Bartholomew said.

Ganahl, O’Dea, Bennet to participate

Some of the panelists are from Indigenous groups, others are first-generation students or DACA recipients . While students do talk to candidates about hot topics like abortion and affordability, Bartholomew wants to know how lawmakers are going to enforce the ADA and make his life more accessible in the future.

“That’s why I’m on the panel to ask, OK, what are the politicians going to do for me? Because, down the road I am terrified,” Bartholomew said when speaking about the disparities people with disabilities face.

After election mailer mistake, secretary of state responds

This is the university’s first year doing this but they are already looking ahead to doing this for the next political cycle.

Heidi Ganahl, Joe O’Dea and Michael Bennet are all on tap to take part in this. The forums are set to premiere starting next week on the university’s site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cpr.org

5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates

The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Ahead of closures, 5 takeaways about the number of schools in Denver

A decade ago, Denver Public Schools was opening new schools at a rapid pace as enrollment in Colorado’s largest school district continued to climb. But school openings far outpaced the growth in enrollment, a Chalkbeat analysis found.Now, enrollment is dropping and Denver is considering closing some elementary schools. Superintendent Alex Marrero says some schools have gotten too small to offer robust programming. Marrero hasn’t yet announced which schools he will recommend for...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Here’s how crime shows up on Denver’s November ballot

Denverite asked more than 100 residents what they are hoping to see political candidates address in 2022. In our interviews, we learned that crime was second on residents’ minds, behind the city’s affordability. Denverites are specifically worried about rising violence and property crimes, accessibility to parts of town...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: State school board seat for Aurora’s CD6 brings Cherry Creek schools roots to the forefront

Democratic incumbent Rebecca McClellan is running for a second term representing the Colorado State Board of Education’s Centennial-based 6th district against Republican challenger Molly Lamar. First elected in 2016 to serve a six-year term, McClellan was previously a member of the Centennial city council from 2006 to 2014, during...
AURORA, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Golfers travel to TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes

THIS WEEK: The Air Force golf team travels north on I-25 for the TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes, hosted by the University of Denver, Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 17-19, in Berthoud, Colo. The par-72 course plays at 8,001 yards. Tee times will begin each day at 9:30 am MT. Live scoring will be available on golfstat.com.
BERTHOUD, CO
WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
RAPID CITY, SD
sentinelcolorado.com

RYAN ROSS: Aurora City Council, did you forget about the people?

Community. Transparency. Accountability. Communication. Four important values elected officials need but may be lacking in Aurora. These values are the cornerstone of representation and fuel the trust of citizens. When these values are neglected, citizens finish last, so I urge you to keep reading. Our representation should connect us to...
AURORA, CO
arizonasuntimes.com

Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety

A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Next steps announced for historic tourist stop along Colorado 14er

Denver officials have rolled out a rough blueprint for the near future of an iconic, historic destination undergoing major changes. While a decades-long family operation is set to end, Denver Parks and Recreation recently pledged limited services at Echo Lake Lodge while working toward a multi-year mission "to maintain and protect its rustic mountain character and setting well into the next century."
DENVER, CO
cohaitungchi.com

15+ Romantic Things to Do in Denver, Colorado

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Fun things to do in denver for couples | 15+ Romantic Things to Do in Denver, Colorado. Looking for romantic things to do in Denver? We’ve got you covered. Denver is a vibrant...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver City Council to formally approve new Denver Police chief Monday

The Denver City Council Monday will look to shore up flood control improvements in the city's Globeville neighborhood with another $6.3 million, according to its published agenda. The additional $6.3 million for flood control improvements, part of the Globeville Levee Project, comes via Bill 22-1246. The bill raises the total agreement between the city and the Mile High Flood District to almost $13.5 million. Denver residents can watch the meeting...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

ENDORSEMENT: Weiser makes a winning case for his 2nd term; Kellner raises objections for the wrong job

Of all the Colorado elected official choices voters must decide this year, the race most demanding clarity is that of state attorney general. For months, Republicans have erroneously tried to make an incongruous election case in the race between incumbent Democrat Phil Weiser and GOP challenger, John Kellner, the nascent district attorney for the Arapahoe County region.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy