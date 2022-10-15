Mike Rogers (Submitted Photo) Justin Duncan (Submitted Photo) The upcoming election is right around the corner. Early voting begins on October 20 and runs until November 5. Early voting sites in Stokes County include the Danbury Public Library meeting room at 1007 Main Street in Danbury, King Public Library meeting room at 101 Pilot View Drive in King, and Walnut Cove Public Library meeting room at 106 5th Street in Walnut Cove. From October 20 to November 2, the Danbury voting site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays; the King voting site will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; and the Walnut Cove location will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, as well. On Saturday, November 5, all three sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All the sites will be closed on other weekends. Election Day is November 8. Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Polling locations will be at the Rock House Ruritan Community Building at 2889 North Carolina Highway 268 in Pinnacle (Flinty Knoll precinct), Piney Grove Middle School at 3415 Piney Grove Church Road in Lawsonville (Lawsonville precinct), Recreation Acres Community Building at 107 White Road in King (West King precinct), and South Stokes High School at 1100 South Stokes High Drive in Walnut Cove (Wilson’s Store precinct). Unlike early voting, a voter is assigned a specific polling place on Election Day based off where they reside in the county.

STOKES COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO