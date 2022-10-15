ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Eastern Randolph High School soccer team will have a game with Southwestern Randolph High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
ASHEBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Greensboro Sports Interviews Davis Troxler at “Tee It Up Indoors” the Indoor Golf Facility On Battleground Avenue

GreensboroSports went on a guided tour, going inside, at “Tee It Up Indoors”, along with facility owner, Davis Troxler, for a video they put on Youtube. They went to get the inside and the outside story, on “Tee It Up Indoors”, a popular indoor golf location in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s located on Battleground Avenue. Check out the video.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County Sport Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor

The Surry County Parks and Recreation Department and the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame Committee has named the 2022 class of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor inductees. The unveiling of the monument and induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington golfer is runner-up in County Amateur after playoff

Scott Tarcy liked playing in the Alamance County Amateur so much that he returned for a second go-around. He won the three-day golf tournament, needing a playoff hole to top Wade Boteler of Burlington on Sunday at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane. It marked the most significant victory for...
BURLINGTON, NC
247Sports

Boston College opens as huge underdogs to Wake Forest

The Boston College are huge underdogs for the fourth straight week. According to the online book Circa Sports, the opening line for Saturday's matchup has the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as 19.5 point favorites. Last season, the Deacs easily defeated the Eagles 41-10 in the season finale in Chestnut Hill.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Student taken to hospital after fight at Eastern Guilford High School

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was sent to the hospital after a fight at Eastern Guilford High School, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.  Officials told FOX8 three fights happened at the school on Tuesday, including one involving four female students.  “They can do what they can to try and help. But, in the end, it’s […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Meet the candidates: Stokes County Board of Education

Mike Rogers (Submitted Photo) Justin Duncan (Submitted Photo) The upcoming election is right around the corner. Early voting begins on October 20 and runs until November 5. Early voting sites in Stokes County include the Danbury Public Library meeting room at 1007 Main Street in Danbury, King Public Library meeting room at 101 Pilot View Drive in King, and Walnut Cove Public Library meeting room at 106 5th Street in Walnut Cove. From October 20 to November 2, the Danbury voting site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays; the King voting site will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; and the Walnut Cove location will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, as well. On Saturday, November 5, all three sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All the sites will be closed on other weekends. Election Day is November 8. Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Polling locations will be at the Rock House Ruritan Community Building at 2889 North Carolina Highway 268 in Pinnacle (Flinty Knoll precinct), Piney Grove Middle School at 3415 Piney Grove Church Road in Lawsonville (Lawsonville precinct), Recreation Acres Community Building at 107 White Road in King (West King precinct), and South Stokes High School at 1100 South Stokes High Drive in Walnut Cove (Wilson’s Store precinct). Unlike early voting, a voter is assigned a specific polling place on Election Day based off where they reside in the county.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple central NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently in affect for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ bus involved in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. along Reynold Road in the area of Loehmann’s Plaza. Police said the driver of a pickup truck crossed into the path of the bus. They said five children were onboard the bus but were not hurt. The bus received minor damage from the crash. Both the driver of the truck and the school bus driver reported minor injuries and were both treated at the crash scene.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington woman paints murals to express her creative side

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. Dill […]
LEXINGTON, NC
