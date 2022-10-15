Read full article on original website
Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side
CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
wglc.net
Chicago woman, 87, found dead in wheelchair after assault
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say an 87-year-old Chicago woman who was found dead in her apartment at a senior living complex died following an assault. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says an autopsy found that Mae Brown suffered multiple injuries from an assault and her weekend death was ruled a homicide. Chicago police say Brown was pronounced dead Saturday after officers found her unresponsive in her wheelchair inside her home at the Lincoln Perry senior apartments on the city’s South Side. Police say officers were called the scene by a witness who had been unable to reach Brown. No arrests in her death have been announced.
CPD release video, photos of suspect in West Rogers Park attempted robbery that killed grandfather
Police have released surveillance images and video of the suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting that killed Salim Khamo.
Man Killed in West Ridge Robbery Attempt, Chicago Police Say
A man was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. At approximately 9:50 p.m., a 66-year-old man was working behind the counter of a food and liquor store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue when he was approached by an armed suspect who demanded money from the register, Chicago police said.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Man charged with battery for touching 6-year-old at mall | Police reports Oct. 10-16
North Riverside police charged a 38-year-old Cicero man with battery after he allegedly touched the shoulder and held the hand of a 6-year-old boy who was eating with other children at a table in the food court of North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, on Oct. 13 at 4:25 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, struck multiple times in North Austin double shooting
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon in North Austin on the South Side. Around 12:44 p.m., the pair were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue when someone approached them in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
Police chase corvette stolen in Elk Grove Village, ending in fiery crash on Chicago's South Side
Police said one person is in custody on Tuesday night and a second suspect is still at large.
Shoplifters threaten Jewel manager with gun in West Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shoplifters threatened a Jewel-Osco manager with a gun after he confronted them Monday night at a store in West Woodlawn.Police said three people entered the store at 60th and Cottage Grove shortly before 9 p.m. and started stealing several items, including bottles of liquor.As they were walking out of the store, and loading the stolen goods into a vehicle, a store manager confronted them, and one of the shoplifters pulled out a gun and threatened the manager.The shoplifters got away. The manager was not hurt.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area One detectives were investigating.
fox32chicago.com
'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys
CHICAGO - Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail. Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.
'It's scary': Woman, 87, found beaten to death in wheelchair at senior home complex, officials say
The victim was discovered unresponsive in a wheelchair with injuries from an assault, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man exchanges gunfire with victim he tried to rob on CTA train platform: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces attempted murder charges after trying to rob a man on a CTA platform and then exchanging gunfire with the victim. Ohday McCamury, 19, faces one felony count of attempted murder, two felony counts of armed robbery and one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification. At...
cwbchicago.com
Convenience store owner killed during exchange of gunfire with armed robber, Chicago police say
A convenience store owner was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with an armed robber Tuesday evening on the North Side, Chicago police said. The offender escaped, apparently unharmed. Police said the robber entered J&K Food and Liquors, 6320 North Western, around 9:50 p.m. and demanded money. He...
Gary man arrested for alleged involvement in home invasion
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Gary man who’s alleged to have been involved in an incident in May that left a woman and her children terrorized.
Alderman Seeks Answers After Multiple Abductions, Robberies in Wrigleyville
Fresh off of a meeting with Chicago's 19th District Police Commander Monday, Alderman Tom Tunney contemplated the latest round of crime in his 44th Ward. ”I think it’s unusual," the alderman told NBC 5. A total of three robberies happened this past weekend in the city's Wrigleyville neighborhood within...
Chicago police investigating 2 separate kidnapping, armed robberies minutes apart near Wrigley Field
In both cases, police say, the victims were forced into a grey sedan, driven for a few blocks, robbed and then let go.
cwbchicago.com
Cops warn public after robbers abduct, mug 3 people in Wrigleyville: ‘These guys are professionals’
Chicago police now say an armed robbery crew abducted three people during separate incidents in Wrigleyville over the weekend. And, a woman contacted CWBChicago to say that she believes one of her relatives was similarly targeted in the neighborhood last weekend. “They need to be caught. These guys are professionals,”...
CBS News
Man charged in armed robbery and shootout at Green Line station on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in a shootout and robbery at a CTA Green Line stop in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend. Chicago Police said Ohday McCamury was arrested around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, just minutes after he tried to rob a 21-year-old man at gunpoint at the Cicero stop on the Green Line.
Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
Man, 60, dies after Chatham shooting on CTA Red Line train: Chicago police
Crime on the CTA is becoming all too common, riders say.
2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits several cars, including Chicago police squad car
CHICAGO (CBS) – Charges are pending against two men who police said were in a stolen vehicle that hit several parked cars, including a police squad car.Police said a stolen Hyndai Sonata was going the wrong way down Green Street when it lost control and flipped onto its side.The two men ran off, but were arrested in the back of a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood a short time later.
NBC Chicago
