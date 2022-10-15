ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

James Burton
3d ago

it's time to bring back the chain gang. if we can't kill the violent criminals the taxpayers have to house and feed them, make them work for it with a life sentence. defund the ACLU and Southern poverty law center. make America safe again.

Related
WSVN-TV

Police set up perimeter in Miami after suspected robber flees on foot

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police has established a small perimeter after a suspected robber bailed and left on foot. The perimeter was made between Northwest Seventh through Eighth Avenues along 63rd through 65th Street, Tuesday afternoon. At around 11 a.m., a police officer radioed for help about a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police search for robbery suspect who bailed out of vehicle

MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for a driver who bailed out of a vehicle Tuesday morning after an officer pulled over the car. According to authorities, an officer advised over his radio around 11 a.m. that he had spotted a vehicle in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 64th Street that had possibly been involved in a robbery.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man confesses 3 times to killing wife in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – A five-year-old girl was in the car when her father fatally shot her mother in the neck and head several times on Saturday in Davie, a relative told police officers, according to an arrest report that the Davie Police Department released on Tuesday. The girl’s father,...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested

A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes

A pedestrian was killed near the 2600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday, October 16 following a crash. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 9:04 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed Larry Ridley was traveling...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening. Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Pedestrian Killed In North Broward Hit And Run

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was struck and killed by a car in North Broward County, and now the Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the suspect. BSO issued this advisory mid-day Monday: “Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

2 Men Arrested For Shoplifting From Coconut Creek Home Depot

Two Miami men were arrested for stealing more than $2,000 worth of goods from a Home Depot in Coconut Creek last week, authorities said. According to the Coconut Creek Police Department, Howard Morraz, 31, and Johanes Mercado, 28, walked out of the store at 4450 N State Rd 7 on Oct. 11 with a shopping cart full of items they never paid for including screws, bolts, drills, and electric door locks.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Tamarac

A Coral Springs man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle in Tamarac, authorities said Monday. Chad Edward Muto, 32, of 9863 Riverside Drive, was riding a 2020 Yongfu YN150 in the 8300 block of North University Drive just before 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 when a witness saw him lose control, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

