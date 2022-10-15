Read full article on original website
James Burton
3d ago
it's time to bring back the chain gang. if we can't kill the violent criminals the taxpayers have to house and feed them, make them work for it with a life sentence. defund the ACLU and Southern poverty law center. make America safe again.
Related
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Miami after suspected robber flees on foot
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police has established a small perimeter after a suspected robber bailed and left on foot. The perimeter was made between Northwest Seventh through Eighth Avenues along 63rd through 65th Street, Tuesday afternoon. At around 11 a.m., a police officer radioed for help about a...
Click10.com
Miami police search for robbery suspect who bailed out of vehicle
MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for a driver who bailed out of a vehicle Tuesday morning after an officer pulled over the car. According to authorities, an officer advised over his radio around 11 a.m. that he had spotted a vehicle in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 64th Street that had possibly been involved in a robbery.
Click10.com
Police: Man follows 10-year-old home from Miami-Dade convenience store, molests him
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious molestation charge after police said he followed a 10-year-old boy home from a northwest Miami-Dade convenience store and then molested him. According to an arrest form, on Oct. 7, Marquis Crawford saw the boy at the Bawa...
Click10.com
94-year-old Broward woman burglarized by lying ‘landscapers,’ police say
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are warning residents to be alert after a 94-year-old resident fell victim to a “distraction scam” last Thursday. Police said a man and a woman knocked on the older woman’s door, claiming to be landscapers hired by her homeowners association.
Click10.com
Man confesses 3 times to killing wife in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – A five-year-old girl was in the car when her father fatally shot her mother in the neck and head several times on Saturday in Davie, a relative told police officers, according to an arrest report that the Davie Police Department released on Tuesday. The girl’s father,...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested
A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes
A pedestrian was killed near the 2600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday, October 16 following a crash. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 9:04 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed Larry Ridley was traveling...
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after BSO pursuit of vehicle linked to Orlando homicide ends in deputy-involved crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pursuit of a subject wanted in connection to a homicide in Central Florida came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale, leading deputies to take a man and a woman into custody. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Monday,...
Jail Guard makes traffic stop at gunpoint in South Florida, is arrested
A South Florida jail guard has been arrested for attempting to pull over a motorist at gunpoint who cut him off in traffic.
Click10.com
Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.
Click10.com
Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Click10.com
Woman in critical condition after being shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that led to a woman being hospitalized. It happened Tuesday night in the area of Northwest 77th Street and 16th Avenue in Miami-Dade County. According to police, officers responded to the scene in reference to a Shot Spotter alert. After...
Click10.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening. Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson...
Click10.com
Car thieves caught on camera stealing Mercedes-Benz G Wagon from Palmetto Bay home
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after surveillance video caught two thieves stealing a White Mercedes G Wagon in Palmetto Bay on Sunday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen in the driveway of a woman’s home off Southwest 152nd street and Old Cutler Road around 2:45 a.m.
cw34.com
72 year old hits and kills man with his car after he walked into traffic, deputies say
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he walked into the path of traffic, leading to a 72-year-old driver hitting the man with his car, according to deputies. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at Lauderdale Lakes on the intersection of NW...
Pedestrian Killed In North Broward Hit And Run
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was struck and killed by a car in North Broward County, and now the Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the suspect. BSO issued this advisory mid-day Monday: “Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
margatetalk.com
2 Men Arrested For Shoplifting From Coconut Creek Home Depot
Two Miami men were arrested for stealing more than $2,000 worth of goods from a Home Depot in Coconut Creek last week, authorities said. According to the Coconut Creek Police Department, Howard Morraz, 31, and Johanes Mercado, 28, walked out of the store at 4450 N State Rd 7 on Oct. 11 with a shopping cart full of items they never paid for including screws, bolts, drills, and electric door locks.
tamaractalk.com
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Tamarac
A Coral Springs man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle in Tamarac, authorities said Monday. Chad Edward Muto, 32, of 9863 Riverside Drive, was riding a 2020 Yongfu YN150 in the 8300 block of North University Drive just before 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 when a witness saw him lose control, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.
cw34.com
Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WSVN-TV
Attorneys say social media model, seen pleading for help in video, was physically abused, stabbed boyfriend in self-defense
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video shows a social media model making a plea for help days before, authorities said, she stabbed her boyfriend to death, and her attorneys said the footage shows she was the victim in this relationship. The footage captured a City of Miami Police...
