GRAND FORKS, N.D. - The University of North Dakota soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss to North Dakota State. The Fighting Hawks Sunday afternoon as the two teams tried to get on the board first. The game was scoreless until the tenth minute when North Dakota State scored to make it 1-0 heading into the half. UND kept attacking NDSU as they sought the tying tally. A foul inside the North Dakota box gave North Dakota State a penalty shot in the 60th minute give them the 2-0 victory.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO