New Brighton, PA

High School Soccer PRO

Aliquippa, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Central Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Hopewell High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Donut Fest to make Pittsburgh debut

PITTSBURGH — Donut Fest Pittsburgh will arrive in the Steel City Oct. 22. For the first time in Pittsburgh, Donut Fest will feature offerings from local bakeries as well as coffee, tea and soda from local brands. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler police locate missing woman

BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
BUTLER, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh

- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop

Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph

The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
BEAVER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Driver Hits Abandoned Vehicle Parked on Shoulder of I-376 in Hopewell Twp

(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 376 Eastbound in the area of Gringo-Clinton Road at about 5:00 PM last Thursday, October 13, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to Beaver County fire

MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall

From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cold temperatures overnight, low temperatures for Monday and Tuesday mornings

PITTSBURGH — The coldest air of the season will have you firing up your furnace and grabbing the extra layers the next few days. High temperatures Monday will struggle to get out the 40s, and low temperatures Tuesday morning will be cold enough to end the growing season for many areas. A freeze watch will start the day Tuesday with many areas seeing temperatures near or below freezing.
PITTSBURGH, PA

