Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Aliquippa, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Central Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Hopewell High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
Panthers lose a starter for the season, star LB could be moving
Following a bye week, Panthers announce the loss of a starter for the season as SirVocea Dennis could change positions-hear what Pat Narduzzi said Monday
Pitt OT Carter Warren Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Pitt Panthers have lost Carter Warren for the season.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 8
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh region could be in for record-tying early snowflakes
The first snowfall of, well, fall could happen early Tuesday morning across the Pittsburgh region. According to the National Weather Service, snowflakes Tuesday would tie the record for the earliest snowfall of the season in southwestern Pennsylvania. On Oct. 18, 1972, 1.8 inches of snow was recorded in the Pittsburgh...
Donut Fest to make Pittsburgh debut
PITTSBURGH — Donut Fest Pittsburgh will arrive in the Steel City Oct. 22. For the first time in Pittsburgh, Donut Fest will feature offerings from local bakeries as well as coffee, tea and soda from local brands. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank,...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Butler police locate missing woman
BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
Freeze warning in effect for parts of our area Monday night
PITTSBURGH — Wind chills in the 20s will have you grabbing extra layers early Tuesday and areas north and east of Pittsburgh could see the growing season come to an abrupt end. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Butler, Armstrong, Indiana and the ridges of Westmoreland Fayette counties...
beavercountyradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Man Cited by Pa State Police After One Vehicle Accident in Wayne Twp.
(Wayne Township, Lawrence County. Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle have charged a 22-year-old Ellwood City Man with not driving properly on roadways laned for traffic after a one vehicle accident occurred in Wayne Twp., Lawrence County. Troopers said via release that Dylan Haynes was traveling north on Oswald...
beavercountyradio.com
Attempted Traffic Stop in Beaver Falls, Suspect Flees and Goes Over 100 MPH
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning, October 17, 2022, that they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze at the intersection of 7th Ave and the Eastvale Bridge in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday morning. According...
wtae.com
Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop
Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph
The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
beavercountyradio.com
Driver Hits Abandoned Vehicle Parked on Shoulder of I-376 in Hopewell Twp
(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 376 Eastbound in the area of Gringo-Clinton Road at about 5:00 PM last Thursday, October 13, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
Crews respond to Beaver County fire
MIDLAND, Pa. — Crews responded to a commercial fire on Sixth Street in Midland, Beaver County. The call came in before 5 a.m. Monday. According to a 911 operator, no one was found in an apartment above the business, a pizza shop. There were no reported injuries. This is...
Frost advisory in place for local counties overnight, warmer temperatures roll in on Sunday
PITTSBURGH — The air will feel chilly once the sun goes down, so make sure to grab a warm coat before you head out for the night. Winds are dialing back with a clear sky this evening; temperatures will tumble to the upper 30s tonight and colder spots are possible north.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall
From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
Cold temperatures overnight, low temperatures for Monday and Tuesday mornings
PITTSBURGH — The coldest air of the season will have you firing up your furnace and grabbing the extra layers the next few days. High temperatures Monday will struggle to get out the 40s, and low temperatures Tuesday morning will be cold enough to end the growing season for many areas. A freeze watch will start the day Tuesday with many areas seeing temperatures near or below freezing.
