Ambridge, PA

Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Driver Hits Abandoned Vehicle Parked on Shoulder of I-376 in Hopewell Twp

(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 376 Eastbound in the area of Gringo-Clinton Road at about 5:00 PM last Thursday, October 13, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Fetterman Appears at Rally in Harmony, Pa.

(Harmony, Butler County , Pa.) Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally at Steamfitters Technology in Harmony yesterday. Fetterman spoke for about 20 minutes to around 200 people who attended the rally. He talked about fighting for marriage equality, expanding health care for everyone, cutting taxes for working people, and protecting women’s health rights.
HARMONY, PA
State Police are Looking For Information on Damaged Public Toilet On I-376 in Chippewa

(Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are looking for the publics help with any information concerning a public bathroom being damaged. Troopers reported via release that sometime between 1:00 AM last Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and 8:00 PM Thursday, October 12, 2022, an unknown actor entered the public bathroom at the I-376 East Interchange in Chippewa Twp. and damaged a toilet.
GIBSONIA, PA
Northbound I-79 Lane Overnight Closure Tuesday Night in Aleppo

(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing that an overnight closure of the northbound I-79 local lane at the traffic crossover in Aleppo Township, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday night, October 18 weather permitting. An overnight closure of the northbound I-79 LOCAL lane at the traffic split just north...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
You Become What You Think About. Why Not think About Success?

(Beaver County, PA) Do you expect success for yourself? Why Not? Almost nothing happens without being dreamed about first. So why not change the way you think about things, especially your finances? It’s easir than you “think.” As another segment dealing with this special topic, Tom Young from 1st Consultants, Inc. in Beaver will join Eddy Crow on “Teleforum” this Tuesday. Learn more about the importance of having the right financial mindset. The special show starts at 9 A.M. as part of an ongoing monthly series of multi media forums.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

