beavercountyradio.com
Southside Coach Luke Travelpiece on “Coaches Corner” Wednesday Night
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM for “The Coaches Corner.” Join Mike Azadian and John Perrotto as they get you set for week seven of high school football in Beaver County. Mike and John will welcome in Southside Head Football...
beavercountyradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
beavercountyradio.com
Driver Hits Abandoned Vehicle Parked on Shoulder of I-376 in Hopewell Twp
(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 376 Eastbound in the area of Gringo-Clinton Road at about 5:00 PM last Thursday, October 13, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
beavercountyradio.com
Fetterman Appears at Rally in Harmony, Pa.
(Harmony, Butler County , Pa.) Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally at Steamfitters Technology in Harmony yesterday. Fetterman spoke for about 20 minutes to around 200 people who attended the rally. He talked about fighting for marriage equality, expanding health care for everyone, cutting taxes for working people, and protecting women’s health rights.
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Man Cited by Pa State Police After One Vehicle Accident in Wayne Twp.
(Wayne Township, Lawrence County. Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle have charged a 22-year-old Ellwood City Man with not driving properly on roadways laned for traffic after a one vehicle accident occurred in Wayne Twp., Lawrence County. Troopers said via release that Dylan Haynes was traveling north on Oswald...
beavercountyradio.com
State Police are Looking For Information on Damaged Public Toilet On I-376 in Chippewa
(Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are looking for the publics help with any information concerning a public bathroom being damaged. Troopers reported via release that sometime between 1:00 AM last Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and 8:00 PM Thursday, October 12, 2022, an unknown actor entered the public bathroom at the I-376 East Interchange in Chippewa Twp. and damaged a toilet.
beavercountyradio.com
Northbound I-79 Lane Overnight Closure Tuesday Night in Aleppo
(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing that an overnight closure of the northbound I-79 local lane at the traffic crossover in Aleppo Township, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday night, October 18 weather permitting. An overnight closure of the northbound I-79 LOCAL lane at the traffic split just north...
beavercountyradio.com
Attempted Traffic Stop in Beaver Falls, Suspect Flees and Goes Over 100 MPH
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning, October 17, 2022, that they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze at the intersection of 7th Ave and the Eastvale Bridge in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday morning. According...
beavercountyradio.com
Allerdice Student Dies After Being Hit By a Car in McKnight Road Parking Lot
(Ross Twp., Pa.) Pittsburgh’s Allerdice High School is mourning the death of one of their students. Christopher Lucas was hit and killed around 4:40 PM Saturday while in a parking lot along McKnight Road with his family. he was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no other word...
beavercountyradio.com
You Become What You Think About. Why Not think About Success?
(Beaver County, PA) Do you expect success for yourself? Why Not? Almost nothing happens without being dreamed about first. So why not change the way you think about things, especially your finances? It’s easir than you “think.” As another segment dealing with this special topic, Tom Young from 1st Consultants, Inc. in Beaver will join Eddy Crow on “Teleforum” this Tuesday. Learn more about the importance of having the right financial mindset. The special show starts at 9 A.M. as part of an ongoing monthly series of multi media forums.
beavercountyradio.com
McKees Rocks Woman Shoots at Boyfriend 13 Times During Domestic Incident
(McKees Rocks, Pa.) 36-year-old Tiffany Johnson is currently in the Allegheny County Jail after she shot at her boyfriend who was behind a closed door 13 times around 2:20 AM during a domestic dispute on Gardner Street McKees Rocks. Allegheny County police say that when they arrived on the scene...
beavercountyradio.com
Man Loses Control of Car and Wrecks into Guardrail, Light Pole and Police Cruiser a the Gibsonia Barracks
(Gibsonia, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Gibsonia are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Pa State Police Barracks along the Pa Turnpike in Gibsonia. Troopers say via release that they were dispatched at 12:37 PM Sunday morning...
beavercountyradio.com
Gun Found in Two Passengers Luggage Last Weekend at Pittsburgh International Airport
(Photos provided with release) (Pittsburgh Pa.) Two men were arrested by the TSA late last week after officers found them with loaded handguns in their carry-on bags at a checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport. The TSA said via release that a Pittsburgh man had a loaded .380 caliber handgun on...
