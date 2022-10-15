Read full article on original website
hammerandrails.com
22 Days to Purdue Basketball: Chase Martin
We are in the walk-on portion of the roster and there is a sure fire way to earn a roster spot at Purdue as a walk-on: be the son of a legend. Cuonzo Martin is a beloved figure in the history of Purdue basketball, and his son Chase is now on the roster doing his thing as a walk-on. This is year three for Chase, as he appeared in two games (Oakland and Penn State) during the weird COVID season. Last season he was another human victory cigar, playing in eight games. He got the first two (and so far only) points of his career in the 97-40 early season win over Omaha. In total for his career he has 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist in 22 minutes of action. He was also a member of the All-Academic team in the Big Ten as a mechanical engineering major.
hammerandrails.com
Devin Mockobee Earns B1G Freshman of the Week
In what was undoubtedly Devin Mockobee’s best game of his Purdue career he earned the attention of not just Purdue and Nebraska fans, but he got the attention of the home office as well. It was announced today that Mockobee was named the B1G Freshman of the week. This is his first such award.
hammerandrails.com
Coach Speaks - Wisconsin Week
With a new week comes a new press conference from Jeff Brohm. This time we are looking back at the victory over Nebraska and looking ahead to the game at Wisconsin where Purdue will try to exercise the demon of all demons. Purdue has had terrible results against Wisconsin for roughly 20 or so years. It’s been bad. There have been some close games but overall Purdue playing Wisconsin just feels like a guaranteed loss. Can Brohm and company change that this week? Let’s take a look at what the Boilermaker head man had to say.
hammerandrails.com
Should Purdue Football be Ranked?
After Purdue defeated Nebraska in dramatic fashion, as Purdue football seems to do week by week these days, one of the first questions was if they would be ranked the next day when the AP Top 25 came out on Sunday. Unfortunately, they just failed to break the barrier and wound up as 26th overall. I take a look at a blind resume comparison to show that either the rankings in general are wrong or Purdue should be ranked. Casey asks the question, why not both?
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Unranked, But Receives Votes in Preseason Basketball AP Poll
After starting last season in the top 10 and reaching No. 1 for one week there was bound to be a drop off for Purdue in the preseason college basketball polls. Most people still see us as a solid NCAA Tournament team, but for only the second time since the start of the 2015-16 season Purdue is not in the Preseason top 25. It started the 2020-21 season outside the top 25, but finished in the top 25, at least.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Gameplan - Get Chuck 1 on 1, Profit.
Welp, the game on Saturday was more exciting than anticipated. It appears Purdue football is in league with cardiologists across the nation. Their refusal to do things the easy way has negatively affected my blood pressure, and I know I’m not alone. At the same time, I’ll take any win, and a Big 10 division road win is doubly important.
hammerandrails.com
23 Days to Purdue Basketball: Camden Heide
I have to admit I don’t know much about today’s player. I am normally pretty dialed in to our recruits when they are from the state of Indiana, and I even try to see them play in person at least once. Camden Heide is from Minnesota and played in high school in Utah, so I don’t know a ton about him.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue 43, Nebraska 37: In Tweets
Before beginning this I want to make sure Trey Palmer is safely back in Lincoln. That man was a menace last night with 297 yards from scrimmage. He was a terror for us to contain all night long and we’re lucky he didn’t get the ball back one more time thanks to Aidan O’Vick’s fourth down scramble for the game clinching first down.
hammerandrails.com
New Kenpom is out
Purdue is third (#25 overall) in the B1G behind IU (#12) and Iowa (#23), and just ahead of Michigan (#26). MSU, aO$U and Illinois bunched tightly #31 to #33. They rank Marquette (#76), WVU (#73) and FSU (#65) really low IMO. They rank Purdue offense #12 and defense #58. A...
High speed shift: Zionsville Community High School grad makes a career of his passion for auto racing
In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, a post on the popular discussion site Reddit sparked a career shift for DJ Clark, a 2009 Zionsville Community High School graduate. He decided in 2020 he wasn’t entirely fulfilled by his day job, so he began pursuing a career related to his lifelong passion for auto racing.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Coldest October Night On Record & An Unusually Heavy Snowfall for the Season
Two historic snowfalls 120 years apart..... They both had quite similar totals & both continue to go down as the biggest October snowfalls in the viewing area at least since 1850. In comparing them & reconstructing them, we gain understanding as meteorologists as to the special conditions & pattern set-up...
WTHR
Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases
INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV family will be welcoming a new addition coming this spring!. Our very own Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announced Friday on “All Indiana” that she and her husband are expecting their second child!. Ashley’s first child, Nina, poses in...
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Man dies in crash after van goes off I-70, into backyard of Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday when his van went off the highway and into the backyard of a home in Marion County. Indiana State Police said the man was driving west on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway.
Costco eyes potential Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner of E. 148th Street and N. […]
WLFI.com
INDOT announces 9th Street road closure
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has a traffic alert to pass along from the Indiana Department of Transportation. 9th Street between Burnett's Road and Prophets Rock Road will be closed for three hours every morning. The closure will begin at 2 a.m. and end at 5 a.m.
