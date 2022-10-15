Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
itrwrestling.com
Bayley Hilariously Argues With Child During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Bayley is going as far as she can with her heel gimmick. Since making her comeback to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley has been classified as a heel by the company. As a result, this had led to her having multiple altercations with fans, and it happened again on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a Sioux City, Iowa house show.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
PWMania
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022
Randy Orton is a professional wrestler who is currently signed to WWE. He is a 14-time WWE Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, and four-time Tag Team Champion. Orton has also won some of WWE’s iconic matches such as the Royal Rumble and the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Chioda Was Shocked Top AEW Star Left For WWE
Since AEW's inception in January 2019, many released WWE stars have made their way to Tony Khan's promotion. Rarely has it gone the other way but as always, exceptions do present themselves. With the current investigation into the backstage fracas following AEW All-Out ongoing, questions have been raised about the company's atmosphere. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda discussed that perceived tension during a recent episode of The Universal Wrestling Podcast, admitting that one case of an AEW member jumping to WWE surprised him.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Gives Update On His Fight Future
WWE superstar Bobby Lashley hasn't had a mixed martial arts bout since 2016, but the itch to compete hasn't left him. When Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018, it was assumed by many that his MMA career was over. Vince McMahon rarely allowed WWE superstars with prior combat sports backgrounds to compete in a fight while under contract (though he made an exception for Brock Lesnar, who took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200). However, with McMahon now out of the picture and Paul "Triple H" Levesque being promoted to Chief Content Officer, things are a bit different now. If Lashley were given the chance to have an MMA fight while under his WWE deal, he might just take it.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
wrestlinginc.com
The Ricky Steamboat Moniker Was Born Because His Real Name Sounded Too Much Like A Heel
In an interview on the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat revealed how his name was given to him by legendary promoter Eddie Graham. Debuting in March 1976 for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) promotion after completing Verne Gagne's grueling training camp,...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
