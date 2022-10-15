ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Driver Hits Abandoned Vehicle Parked on Shoulder of I-376 in Hopewell Twp

(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 376 Eastbound in the area of Gringo-Clinton Road at about 5:00 PM last Thursday, October 13, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
Two Vehicle Accident on Old-Brodhead Road Causes Injuries

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Emergency Services reported that police and firefighters were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Old Brodhead Road in Center Twp., Beaver County Sunday night, October 16, 2022 just after 7:30 PM. Dispatchers reported that there were and injuries. No...
Memorial Service Held For Former Pa Governor Dick Thornburgh

(File Photo of Governor Dick Thornburgh and former Beaver County Radio Staff member Chris Shovlin in 1986) (Shadyside, Pa.) There was a memorial service held for former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh in Shadyside yesterday. The former Gov. died in 2020 during one of the peak periods of COVID-19 and Family and friends gathered yesterday to remember him at a service that was held at Shadyside Presbyterian Church.
Fire Crews On Scene of Structure Fire In Midland Early Monday Morning

(Midland, Pa.) Fire crews are currently on the scene of a commercial fire on sixth street in Midland. Crews were dispatched shortly after 5 AM. There is no word on the injuries at this time. Beaver County Radio’s Sandy Giordano is looking into the fire and will get an update...
State Police are Looking For Information on Damaged Public Toilet On I-376 in Chippewa

(Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are looking for the publics help with any information concerning a public bathroom being damaged. Troopers reported via release that sometime between 1:00 AM last Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and 8:00 PM Thursday, October 12, 2022, an unknown actor entered the public bathroom at the I-376 East Interchange in Chippewa Twp. and damaged a toilet.
Fetterman Appears at Rally in Harmony, Pa.

(Harmony, Butler County , Pa.) Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally at Steamfitters Technology in Harmony yesterday. Fetterman spoke for about 20 minutes to around 200 people who attended the rally. He talked about fighting for marriage equality, expanding health care for everyone, cutting taxes for working people, and protecting women’s health rights.
