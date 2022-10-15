Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Samuel David Barkett, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel David Barkett, 75, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his loving family. Samuel was born December 5, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late David and Fannie Davis Barkett and was a...
27 First News
Albert R. “Al” Casanta, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert R. Casanta, 72, unexpectedly passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was at home, peacefully sleeping, exactly how he would have wanted it. Al was born on April 1, 1950. With an April Fool’s Day birthday, he was inherently a...
27 First News
Antonio M. Molina, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinio M. Molina, 57, passed away early Friday morning, October 7, 2022. Antoinio was born September 7, 1965, in Pennsylvania, the son of Gumercindo and Donna Molina. He worked in the warehouse at Winkle Electric. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. He cherished the...
27 First News
Cheryl D. Lamm, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl D. Lamm, 77 of Girard, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Cheryl was born February 26, 1945, in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Lyle and Beryl (North) Alderman. Cheryl was a lifelong member of The First United Methodist...
27 First News
Kelly Howard, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Howard, 79, of Columbiana Lisbon Road, passed away at 10:48 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a recent illness. Kelly was born January 8, 1943 in Salineville, a son of the late Willie and Lula (Manns)...
27 First News
Ohio & Western Pa.’s first snowflakes fell this morning
Snowflakes fell in a some spots early this morning as colder air poured into the region. The snow was not heavy, but it did add up in a few places across the the snowbelt. These snowflakes were the first of the 2022 snow season in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.
27 First News
Paula M. Brown, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula M. Brown, 62, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Cleveland Clinic in Mayfield Heights. She was born on October 1, 1960, in Fairview Park, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Winifred (Longstreet) Everard. Her husband, James Brown, whom she married November 10,...
27 First News
Rivalry wins and school records: Big 22 Contenders shine in Week Nine
Watch the video to see which players caught our attention last week. Rivalry wins and school records: Big 22 Contenders …. Watch the video to see which players caught our attention last week. First Snowflakes of the season. Anthony Carson, of Struthers, pleads guilty to charges …. Anthony Carson, 25,...
27 First News
William G. Meredith, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Meredith, 84 of North Lima, Ohio, died Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at Assumption Village. He was born October 18, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Martha (Cade) Meredith, who preceded him in death. William was a 1956 graduate of...
27 First News
Jason M. Rosier, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Michael Rosier, age 27, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 4, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harold Rosier and Jackie Balch. Jason has lived in Brookpark, Ohio for the last...
27 First News
Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, 44, Youngstown departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center main campus. Tarus was born on January 28, 1978, in Clay County, Alabama, a son to Ernest Tatum, Jr. and Frankie Adams, moving here to Youngstown, Ohio at the age of two years old.
27 First News
Tarinda Michell Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Miss Tarinda Michell Davis will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston Street in Youngstown, Ohio. Tarinda, 45 of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
27 First News
Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, 75, beloved wife and mother, of Berlin Center, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born to Charles and Dorothy Driscoll, Joanne lived a happy life and enriched the lives of many. Joanne received her diploma of nursing in...
27 First News
Margaret F (Wilaj) Bayus, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F (Wilaj) Bayus, 86, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side on Friday, October 14, 2022. Marge was born May 31, 1936 in Campbell, Ohio the daughter of the late Steve and Helen (Duraney) Wilaj. A lifelong valley...
27 First News
Bradley T. Boerio, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley T. Boerio, 23, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Brad was born January 16, 1999, in Youngstown and was the son of Brian K. Boerio and Lisa L. Goist Boerio. He was a lifelong area resident and...
27 First News
Crystal Ann Williams-Kelly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Ann Williams-Kelly, 67, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Mercy Health. Evangelist Crystal Ann Williams-Kelly was born December 19, 1955 to Gatha Lee and Helen Womack. To this union were born two children,...
27 First News
Georgette R. Donofrio, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgette R. Donofrio passed away at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born September 5, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of George J. and Emma F. Prohart Roskos. Georgette worked as an X-ray technician at both St. Joseph Hospital in Warren and Southside...
27 First News
Tucker Daniel Kufleitner, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tucker Daniel Kufleitner of Leetonia, 22, affectionately known by his pals as “Mr. Kufleitner,” passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of October 16, 2022. He was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2000. Tucker was known for his infectious...
27 First News
Wendell Irvin Miller, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wendell Irvin Miller, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022 in his home with his family at his side. Wendell was born April 3, 1936 to Sophie (Zavada) and Nevin Charles Miller in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Sharpsville High School class of...
27 First News
Joseph J. Jackubek, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph John Jackubek, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Warren, Ohio. Joseph “Joe” was born on March 25, 1938 in Struthers, Ohio, to his parents Joseph Vincent Jackubek Jr. and Mary Slatsky.
Comments / 0