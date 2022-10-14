ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Where does Oklahoma’s next US senator stand on Trump?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former President Donald Trump remains a fixture of American politics. So, how do our candidates for the United States Senate view him? KOCO 5 took that question to Republican Markwayne Mullin and Democrat Kendra Horn. Mullin and Horn look to win the seat held by retiring...
Kansas Reflector

In attempt to curb gas prices, Biden will release oil from emergency reserve

President Joe Biden will authorize the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves on Wednesday, part of an effort to lower gas prices as polling shows concerns over inflation are likely to hurt Democrats in congressional elections next month. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a four-site complex of deep […] The post In attempt to curb gas prices, Biden will release oil from emergency reserve appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
