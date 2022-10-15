WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - There’s a new look at Wolfforth City Hall. After a lengthy search, Randy Criswell was hired in January as the new city manager. “Wolfforth is a place of great excitement and anticipation — to be the city manager of this community today, and for the next many todays, hopefully, is really exciting to me,” he said. “I feel like that God has put me in a place that I’m suited for, and vice versa, and I’m going to do the absolute best that I can do to do everything that we need to do here as quickly as I can get it done.”

