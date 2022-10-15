Read full article on original website
Shred-A-Thon 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s that time of the year when paper shredding enthusiasts and residents buried beneath mountains of documents can take advantage of the annual Shred-A-Thon event. Lubbock File Room and First Bank & Trust have teamed up once again and are inviting everyone to bring their...
Less cotton means less money for West Texas gins
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The drought early in the cotton season left several fields bare. Texas Star Co-Op Gin in Wilson reports it may not have much to process this season. The manager of the Texas Star Co-Op, Cary Eubanks, says the gin has received 64 modules and ginned a total of 750 bales. He says this is close to what they’ve usually ginned at this point, but what comes next scares him because of the drought.
Our Town Wolfforth: New leaders share vision for city growth
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - There’s a new look at Wolfforth City Hall. After a lengthy search, Randy Criswell was hired in January as the new city manager. “Wolfforth is a place of great excitement and anticipation — to be the city manager of this community today, and for the next many todays, hopefully, is really exciting to me,” he said. “I feel like that God has put me in a place that I’m suited for, and vice versa, and I’m going to do the absolute best that I can do to do everything that we need to do here as quickly as I can get it done.”
Funeral services for Levelland ACO Crystal Goforth scheduled
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services for Crystal Goforth, the Levelland animal control officer who died in a major crash last Thursday, have been announced. The services will be at the Kestridge Funeral Home Chapel on Oct. 18 starting at 2 p.m. Goforth, 38, and her partner, Jonathon Corder, 41,...
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln of unknown color collided in the southbound lane of Quaker Avenue around 5:20 p.m. LPD says...
Team rescues cats trapped in rubble from Boulders at Lakeridge apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is rebuilding her life after an apartment fire with her cats safely by her side, thanks to a team of rescuers who saved them from the rubble. It’s been two weeks, but several families are still in recovery mode after the fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge Apartments. Tuesday, Sarah Ruehlen returned to what had been her home for six years to salvage anything she could.
‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was the early morning hours of Sunday, October 9th when multiple shots rang out near East 52nd and Oak Ave. 22-year-old father of one, Isaiah Riojas, was shot six times. “I saw him pull his gun out and as soon as he did that I...
“Getting the Gig” workshop to help local musicians network, secure venues
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation (LCAF) and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee is proud to present “Getting the Gig,” a networking and educational workshop focused on providing local musicians with the information and resources needed to secure performance venues, as well as meet managers and venue owners.
20 gang members identified in Lubbock anti-gang operation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock anti-gang operation lead to the identification of 20 gang members, 33 felony arrests, and the seizure of multiple drugs. Investigators with the Lubbock Anti-Gang Center conducted a two-day “gang suppression operation” from Oct. 13 through Oct. 14, according to a release. Members...
East Lubbock crash may cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Idalou Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities are diverting traffic off Idalou Road; traffic delays are expected in the...
‘Love at first sight’: Lubbock couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fern and Burly Bigham’s story began in Lefors, Texas, a small town in the panhandle. Fern says she moved to Lefors during her freshman year of high school, and when she saw Burly it was ‘love at first sight.’. Fern Bigham says, “I was...
YWCA of Lubbock Schedules Week Without Violence, Oct. 17-21
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The YWCA of Lubbock has scheduled a Week Without Violence, Monday, October 17 – Friday, October 21. The week of events is part of a global movement to end violence against women and girls. “As a part of our mission to empower women, we...
Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is mourning her husband, after State Troopers say a drunk driver hit and killed him Friday in North Lubbock. 63-year-old Timothy Harr had pulled his tractor over into the barrow ditch to air up a tire, when he was hit and killed Friday afternoon. His wife, Deborah, says she feels she’s been robbed of more time with her soulmate.
Warrant details arrest of woman charged in fatal crash involving farm tractor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stephanie Fair, charged with intoxicated manslaughter, in connection with the death of Timothy Harr last Friday afternoon, has been made public by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office. On October 14, 2022, Timothy Harr was struck and killed while airing...
Texas Tech kicks off 2022 homecoming week events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students and faculty joined the Goin’ Band from Raiderland and Texas Tech cheerleaders on Monday to kick off homecoming week festivities. Kaden Dowing, the homecoming spirit, and traditions coordinator said, “Our theme this year is Raider Red’s round trip, and so our tagline is ‘Where Texas Tech can take you.’”
LSO presents free family concert ‘Maestro Mash’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) invites the community to our annual Halloween celebration on Monday, October 31st, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. “Maestro Mash” is free to attend and kicks off at 6:00 p.m. with some pre-concert fun and games for the whole family. Activities include a Mummy Sack Race, Spooky Scavenger Hunt, Haunted Bingo, and more!
Colder tonight, coldest of Fall so far
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty light rain showers are likely to dot the South Plains area through the day. They will be followed by the coldest weather of the season so far. Which will be followed by much warmer afternoons. A few of today’s showers may linger into the evening....
Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. Just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1900 block of 13th Street. Police were notified someone had been stabbed while en route. When officers arrived on scene...
Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s officer involved in two-vehicle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An officer with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a two-vehicle crash involving a blue SUV at the intersection of 4th Street and Frankford Avenue. LPD received the call just before 6 p.m. Both the officer and driver of the other vehicle...
