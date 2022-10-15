Read full article on original website
Dickson helps Sterling top Haddonfield in OT, stay unbeaten in conference - girls soccer
Bridget Dickson scored twice to help Sterling remain unbeaten in Colonial Conference play this season with a 3-2 overtime victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. Montgomery Draham also scored and Ireland Kay had two assists for Sterling (14-1-1), which improved to 10-0-0 in the Liberty Division of the Colonial Conference. Madison...
Northern Burlington edges Moorestown in overtime - Girls soccer recap
Avery Wolf finished a pass from Isabella Vilic in overtime as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-1, over Moorestown. Shelli Nolan knotted the score at 1-1 for Northern Burlington (5-10), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Caitlin Fidler put Moorestown (4-8-3) on the scoreboard. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Oratory nips New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Senior Patrick Feit’s second-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Oratory over New Providence in Summit. Senior keeper Kal Mitchell came up with five saves for Oratory (6-7-1), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Junior goalie Steven Parker made six saves for New Providence (4-8-2). The...
No. 3 Kingsway shuts down Washington Township - Field hockey recap
Colleen Finnan led with a hat trick as Kingsway, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 8-0, over Washington Township in Sewell. Mary Wordelmann added two goals and an assist while Isabella Sanchez scored twice for Kingsway (12-2). Sabrina McGroarty tallied a goal and an assist while Ella Stephenson...
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final
All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
Morris County Tournament boys soccer semifinals roundup, Oct. 18
Giuseppe Milelli paced third-seeded Delbarton with one goal and one assist in its 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Morris Hills in the semifinals of the Morris County Tournament in Mount Olive. Nate Zimmermnan, Luca Tusche, Kyle Son and Andrew Casiano added one goal each in the victory. Tyrese Brown scored the...
Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap
Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Lewis’s hat trick leads Central Regional past Shore - Girls soccer recap
Hannah Lewis scored the game’s only three goals to spark Central Regional to a 3-0 victory over Shore in a Shore Conference game in West Long Branch. Lewis gave Central (10-4-1) a 1-0 halftime lead and then connected twice in the second half, with assists coming from Makenna Leszczynski, Samantha Versnel, McGee Ashley and Emma Harmon.
Girls soccer: Browne leads No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood past Gov. Livingston
Carys Browne recorded a hat trick to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-1 win over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Mia Trombetta scored as well for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-2-5) while Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana, Lily Camacho and Julianna Doran each had an assist. Goalie Rebecca Kessler had six saves while Morgan Virgil had one.
Field Hockey: Chatham fends off Mountain Lakes for 2nd straight Morris title
There wasn’t anyone else Chatham wanted to take the biggest shot of the season to date. In a heart-racing defensive battle with a county title on the line, Chatham was awarded a penalty stroke near the midway point of the third quarter and Brooke DiBiase was given the nod.
Jefferson over North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Kristijan Loncar and Sam Merkin scored one goal each for Jefferson in its 2-0 win over North Warren in Jefferson. Connnor Mutsavage had eight saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Lenape Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap
Cassis Yappen and Maya McClean recorded one goal each for Lenape Valley in its 2-0 win over Newton in Stanhope. Riely O’Brien had three saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Girls Soccer: West Milford knocks off No. 17 Wayne Hills
Cassidy Clinton scored two first-half goals to lead West Milford to a 2-1 win over Wayne Hills, the No. 17-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, in Wayne. Lindsay Wittner tallied an assist for West Milford and Madison Trout finished with 10 saves in the win. The N.J. High School...
Dayton over Union Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Allan Umana scored the only goal of the game for Dayton off an assist from Geramy Lora-Diaz in its 1-0 win over Union Catholic in Springfield. Jason Calderon made four saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Lyndhurst wins in double overtime over North Arlington - Girls soccer recap
Madison Weaver and Kayla Carrino knocked in a goal apiece as Lyndhurst won in double overtime, 2-1, over North Arlington in Lyndhurst. Skyler Montillo added an assist for Lyndhurst (9-6-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Arancha Antunes scored for North Arlington (11-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports...
Why Devils’ Alexander Holtz saw limited ice time in 4-2 win vs. Ducks
Devils forward Alexander Holtz began Tuesday night on the top line, alongside skilled teammates Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat. He ended it on the bottom of the stat sheet in two troubling categories –– time on ice and total shifts. Holtz, New Jersey’s top prospect, has shuffled through...
Devils’ finally get 1st victory in sloppy 4-2 win over Ducks | 3 takeaways
For the first time in 2022-23, the Devils won a regular season hockey game. New Jersey’s 4-2 win over the Ducks on Tuesday renewed confidence in the locker room and allowed them to avoid their first 0-3-0 start since the 2015-16 season. It wasn’t pretty –– some of their early season red flags like defensive zone mishaps, weak goaltending beginnings and crowd jeers were still present –– but the win was relieving for a fanbase that booed their team out of the building on Saturday.
Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap
Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10). The N.J. High...
Toms River North over Lacey - Girls soccer recap
Alexis Garcia and Kaylee Nagle scored two goal each for Toms River North in its 4-3 win over Lacey in Toms River. Angelina DeCesare added one assist for Toms River North, which led 2-1 at halftime. Beth Stephens, Reece Paget and Marley Besser recorded one goal each for Lacey. The...
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
