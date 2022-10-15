ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

NJ.com

Oratory nips New Providence - Boys soccer recap

Senior Patrick Feit's second-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Oratory over New Providence in Summit. Senior keeper Kal Mitchell came up with five saves for Oratory (6-7-1), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Junior goalie Steven Parker made six saves for New Providence (4-8-2).
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final

All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap

Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over North Warren - Boys soccer recap

Kristijan Loncar and Sam Merkin scored one goal each for Jefferson in its 2-0 win over North Warren in Jefferson. Connnor Mutsavage had eight saves in the win.
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap

Cassis Yappen and Maya McClean recorded one goal each for Lenape Valley in its 2-0 win over Newton in Stanhope. Riely O'Brien had three saves in the win.
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Dayton over Union Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Allan Umana scored the only goal of the game for Dayton off an assist from Geramy Lora-Diaz in its 1-0 win over Union Catholic in Springfield. Jason Calderon made four saves in the victory.
DAYTON, OH
NJ.com

Devils’ finally get 1st victory in sloppy 4-2 win over Ducks | 3 takeaways

For the first time in 2022-23, the Devils won a regular season hockey game. New Jersey’s 4-2 win over the Ducks on Tuesday renewed confidence in the locker room and allowed them to avoid their first 0-3-0 start since the 2015-16 season. It wasn’t pretty –– some of their early season red flags like defensive zone mishaps, weak goaltending beginnings and crowd jeers were still present –– but the win was relieving for a fanbase that booed their team out of the building on Saturday.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap

Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10).
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River North over Lacey - Girls soccer recap

Alexis Garcia and Kaylee Nagle scored two goal each for Toms River North in its 4-3 win over Lacey in Toms River. Angelina DeCesare added one assist for Toms River North, which led 2-1 at halftime. Beth Stephens, Reece Paget and Marley Besser recorded one goal each for Lacey.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43

A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
EDISON, NJ
