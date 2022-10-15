ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

CBS Denver

Denver police seeing success from outreach program

The Denver Police Department has seen a lot of success with the introduction of its STAR program, sending mental health specialists to certain 911 calls.A second program launched around the same time is also seeing huge success. The outreach case coordinators support residents who police encounter, long after a crisis is over."I touched his neck, there was no pulse," Robert Garcia said.On March 20, 2021, Garcia lost his son, Chris, who had been battling illness for years."I was his caregiver, and his father," he said.While trying to grieve, Garcia was also faced with a grim reality.Living alone on a fixed income,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver to distribute emergency inflation relief to families

Denver leaders have pledged to to fight hunger and rising costs, and one way they are attempting to do it is through grocery store gift cards and distribution of 8,000 food boxes. Monday, the Denver City Council authorized the use of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for this purpose. The money is part of Denver's Emergency Inflation relief program. Hancock announced the program in his 2022 state of the city address in July. During the hour long speech, Hancock said Denver businesses...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Aurora advances homeless plan rewarding sobriety, employment

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman proposed Monday a plan to combat homelessness that rewards people who seek substance abuse and mental health treatment. Coffman envisions a homeless campus like Haven of Hope in San Antonio. First responders would funnel homeless people into the campus, divided into three parts. Those fresh from an encampment sweep would be processed in a courtyard. Those who agree to addiction treatment would receive better accommodations than those who do not. The third section of the complex may include permanent supportive housing.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

RTD offering two free fare days to encourage people to vote

DENVER — Have you sent in your ballot yet?. In an effort to get people out to vote for this year's upcoming election, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and the Secretary of State's office announced that there will be two free fare days in the weeks leading up to Election Day – which is Nov. 8.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora launches online affordable housing search tool

AURORA | An online housing search tool sponsored by the City of Aurora is the city’s latest mechanism for connecting renters with affordable housing. The Aurora Housing Locator, available at ​​www.myhousingsearch.com/aurora, allows users to search for available housing based on price as well as accommodations for those with disabilities, whether landlords accept housing vouchers and more.
AURORA, CO
iheart.com

This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado

Sometimes, you can't help but crave carbs. If you're hankering for pasta, there's no shortage of Italian restaurants around. What's great about these dishes are the endless pasta-bilities (sorry), from classic penne and ravioli to squid ink dishes. It's not just the star of the dish that gets people excited. Customers also consider the various ingredients that come with pasta -- the sauce, the garnishes, the proteins. Yum!
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Food boxes distributed to combat effects of pandemic, inflation

Cars lined up one by one, to get a valuable box of food."Chicken, carrots, celery, um, bell peppers, onions, garlic, noodles, potatoes. You name it we got it," said Lisana Muñoz, Deputy Director of Human Rights and Community Partnerships.The food is given out to Coloradans who are feeling the effects of rising food costs."With inflation at a 40-year high, we're seeing more and more people turn to food distribution to kind of meet their basic needs and the needs of their loved ones," said Aditi Desai, Vice President of Marketing and Communication for Food Bank of the Rockies.On Saturday, families...
DENVER, CO
Westword

A Dozen Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

A golden fall continues this week, full of golden opportunities to enjoy free educational and entertainment opportunities all over town. You can take guided walks through urban environments and secluded parks, catch an outdoor movie and do some seasonal shopping. Keep reading for twelve of the best free things to...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Aurora to contract with UCHealth to provide clinicians for Crisis Response Team

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora says it will now work with UCHealth to hire new employees for its Crisis Response Team, which currently has zero full-time clinicians. The program is supposed to send a police officer and a mental health clinician to certain 911 calls. We don’t know how many calls came into Aurora 911 over the last month and a half that involved mental health crises, but we do know there were no full-time clinicians working to respond.
AURORA, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month

If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver organization helps mothers find mental health resources

DENVER, Colorado — While new mothers experience parenthood for the first time, one organization makes sure to prioritize resources for mothers and their children. Lifespan Local has a maternal mental health resource for mothers in Westwood, a neighborhood in Southwest Denver that is home to a number of Hispanic/Latino, Middle Eastern, Vietnamese and Native American families.
DENVER, CO
