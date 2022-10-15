Cars lined up one by one, to get a valuable box of food."Chicken, carrots, celery, um, bell peppers, onions, garlic, noodles, potatoes. You name it we got it," said Lisana Muñoz, Deputy Director of Human Rights and Community Partnerships.The food is given out to Coloradans who are feeling the effects of rising food costs."With inflation at a 40-year high, we're seeing more and more people turn to food distribution to kind of meet their basic needs and the needs of their loved ones," said Aditi Desai, Vice President of Marketing and Communication for Food Bank of the Rockies.On Saturday, families...

