Clackamas County, OR

Men found dead in car after apparent Clackamas County shooting identified

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified two men who were found dead in a vehicle on Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County.

The men were identified as 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The men were found in a vehicle just before 2 a.m. Wednesday after the sheriff’s office received a call reporting a crash on Southeast 122nd Avenue where a vehicle reportedly hit a fire hydrant.

The sheriff’s office said there was evidence the vehicle was involved in a shooting and noted the men, who were both Multnomah County residents, suffered gunshot wounds. Officials determined the men died from homicidal violence.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online and reference CCSO Case # 22-023139.

KOIN 6 News

