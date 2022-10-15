Read full article on original website
Related
⚽ FHSU's Madden named MIAA Defender of the Week honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State defender Reilly Madden was named the MIAA Defender of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts in a pair of matches last week. Madden helped the No. 23 ranked Tigers to a 5-0 win over Missouri Southern before playing to a 1-1 tie with No. 5 ranked Central Missouri to remain unbeaten this season, now at 9-0-7 overall and 4-0-5 in the MIAA.
⚽ FHSU women move up a spot in national poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team is among the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll for the second week in a row, jumping up one spot to No. 22 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday. Fort Hays State decimated Missouri Southern...
⚽ Tiger women play Jennies to draw in top-25 showdown
HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
⛳ TMP-Marian's Hipp, Plainville's Stamper finish in top-20 at 3-1A state
HUTCHINSON - TMP-Marian’s Ashley Hipp shot a 90 in Tuesday's final round of the 3-1A State Golf Tournament and tied for seventh at Carey Park in Hutchinson. The junior had a two-day total 176. Mykayla Romme shot a final round 98 but finished outside the top-20. Plainville’s Emily Stamper fired a 90 in Tuesday's final round and tied for 16th with a two-day 186. Colby junior Anna Starbuck had Tuesday's lowest round. Her 74, which was the second lowest round of the tw0-day tournament, helped her finish in third place, 10 shots back of Collegiate’s Margaret Ulrich who won the individual title.
⛳ HHS places three in top-20, finish 5th at 5A state
HESSTON - The Hays High girls' golfers shot a final-round 349 and finished in fifth place at the 5A State Tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. Day one leader Kapuan Mt. Carmel won the team title by 25 shots over Emporia. The Indians had three finish in the top-20. Senior...
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, tight end Leyton Cure and linebacker Makel Williams talked with the media Tuesday before they host Central Missouri Saturday in Hays.
⛳ HHS in third, TMP 10th after day one of girls' state golf
HESSTON - The Hays High girls’ golf team sits in third place after day one of the 5A state tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. The Indians shot a 342 which has them 24 strokes behind first place Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 11 back of Maize who they beat in the Salina reginal last week.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 17, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown. This week's special guest in new defensive line coach Layton Hickel. Tiger Talk airs live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays at noon on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM).
🎥🏈 Watch This Week's Tiger Talk
On this week's Tiger Talk, Voice of the Tigers Gerard Wellbrock speaks with Fort Hays State University Head Football Coach Chris Brown about the latest in FHSU Football.
Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
🎙 FHSU music department kicks off season with Choirs Concert Friday
Fort Hays State University Concert Choirs will take the stage Friday for the first FHSU music event of the year. Under the direction of professor of music and director of choral activities Terry Crull, the free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center, 600 Park. “It's...
Carthage superintendent announces retirement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Baker announced his retirement Tuesday in a letter to the district. Dr. Baker, who has worked in the Carthage School District for 30 years, said his retirement is set for June 30, 2023. In his letter, he expressed gratitude to the district’s 800+ faculty, and students. Dr. […]
Kansas home destroyed when stove ignites in flames
A southeast Kansas home was destroyed by fire late Monday night.
21-year-old Kansas woman dies after car overturns
VERNON COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Saturday in Vernon County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Torie N. Thomas, 21, Pittsburgh, Kansas, was southbound on Missouri Highway 43 two miles north of Moundville. The car traveled off...
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
kggfradio.com
Bloody Benders Talk Planned for Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture
Kansas historians will gather at Pittsburg State University for a discussion on a Southeast Kansas serial killer family. The talk will be about the Bloody Benders as a part of the Gene DeGruson Memorial Lecture. The event, called The Bender Family Crimes: 150 Years Later, is on October 27th at 7:00pm in the basement of the library. Historians will discuss the crimes committed by the Bender family that set up an inn in remote Labette County. The Benders murdered nearly a dozen travelers over several years who stopped by their inn. These crimes were not discovered until after the family fled the area. They were never caught, and their fate remains a mystery.
1 dead after semi swerves to avoid Kan. driver in no passing zone
PAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Tuesday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota passenger car driven by Barbara N. Westeman, 60, Syracuse, was northbound on U.S. 183 eleven miles south of Rush Center. The Toyota was passing a 2000...
🎙 FHSU creates Cybersecurity Institute and Technology Incubator
As cybersecurity threats continue to grow, Fort Hays State University has launched a program that hopes to help alleviate the damaging nature of online attacks and take advantage of the market opportunity in the growing cybersecurity industry. “This entire initiative is really aligned with the Fort Hays State spirit of...
carthagenewsonline.com
150 spring calvers set to sell at the Southwest Missouri Show Me Select Replacement Heifer Program Sale
CARTHAGE, Mo. — “The Missouri Show Me Select (SMS) Replacement Heifer Program educates cattle producers on heifer development strategies in the areas of management, reproduction and genetics to create a reliable source of quality replacement heifers,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist. Throughout the year a portion of the heifers developed through this program are sold in various sales throughout the state. On November 18th at 7:00 p.m. the Southwest Missouri Show Me Select Replacement Heifer Program Sale will be at Joplin Regional Stockyards (JRS) near Carthage, Mo. Approximately 150 spring calving (February to April) SMS Certified bred heifers will be offered for sale. There are 11 consigners to this sale with 1 of them selling heifers for the first time.
LETTER: Hammond's credentials make him best choice for 111th
My name is Jim Barrett. The purpose of this letter is to support Dr. Ed Hammond as the best candidate for election to the Kansas House of Representatives from District 111. I was employed by Fort Hays State University from the fall of 2007 until June of 2018. I taught in the Advanced Education Programs Department for four years and served as the Chair of that Department for my last seven years at FHSU. The last two of those years, Dr. Hammond served as a half-time faculty member in that department.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0