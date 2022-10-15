Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska Humane Society uses behavioral training to keep dogs engaged and ready for adoption
OMAHA, Neb. — What happens to the dogs who spend months or even years at the shelter? Well, at the Humane Society, they're working overtime to get them out the door and into the right home. "When they come in, and it's a new environment, and everything is scary...
KETV.com
Chairs for Recovery help cancer survivors, gene carriers after surgery
OMAHA, Neb. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the impact of cancer hits deeper than just being diagnosed with the disease. While many survivors choose to have preventative surgical procedures, like a mastectomy, to reduce their chance of reoccurrence, many of their loved ones may choose to do the same to eliminate their risk.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation releases traffic fatality report for September
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation said 36 people died in traffic crashes during September. Last year, 22 people died in traffic collisions in September. From January to September this year, there were 206 people killed on the roads. Officials said only 50 of them were wearing...
KETV.com
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts arrested Sunday in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
KETV.com
Iowa voters to decide on 'strict scrutiny' gun rights amendment
On Nov. 8, Iowans will vote on adding a gun rights amendment to Iowa's constitution. The amendment just needs a simple majority of votes to pass. Supporters say a constitutional amendment is necessary to protect gun owner's rights to keep and bear arms. Opponents worry it could make it more difficult to pass new gun control measures and easier to overturn existing gun laws.
Comments / 0