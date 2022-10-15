ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chairs for Recovery help cancer survivors, gene carriers after surgery

OMAHA, Neb. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the impact of cancer hits deeper than just being diagnosed with the disease. While many survivors choose to have preventative surgical procedures, like a mastectomy, to reduce their chance of reoccurrence, many of their loved ones may choose to do the same to eliminate their risk.
Iowa voters to decide on 'strict scrutiny' gun rights amendment

On Nov. 8, Iowans will vote on adding a gun rights amendment to Iowa's constitution. The amendment just needs a simple majority of votes to pass. Supporters say a constitutional amendment is necessary to protect gun owner's rights to keep and bear arms. Opponents worry it could make it more difficult to pass new gun control measures and easier to overturn existing gun laws.
