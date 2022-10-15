The Texas Tech volleyball team is back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 18 against the No. 14-ranked Baylor Bears at 7 p.m.in Ferrell Center. The Red Raiders are coming off a tough, five-set loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence where both Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper tallied double-digit kills. In addition, Brooke Kanas led with seven blocks of her own.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO