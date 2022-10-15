Read full article on original website
Texas Tech earns Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week
After leading Texas Tech to a 2-0 weekend inside conference action, Ashleigh Williams and Elise Anderson earned Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Powered by outstanding performances from Williams and Anderson, the Red Raiders (8-3-5, 4-1-2 Big 12) earned a pair of...
No. 14 Baylor up next for Tech
The Texas Tech volleyball team is back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 18 against the No. 14-ranked Baylor Bears at 7 p.m.in Ferrell Center. The Red Raiders are coming off a tough, five-set loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence where both Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper tallied double-digit kills. In addition, Brooke Kanas led with seven blocks of her own.
Texas Tech, Baylor to kick under the lights Oct. 29
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will host Baylor under the Jones Stadium lights on Oct. 29 as the Big 12 Conference announced Monday a 6:30 p.m. kickoff between the Red Raiders and Bears. Television coverage will be provided nationally on ESPN2. It will be the second night home kickoff...
