Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station volleyball team's defense stifles Magnolia West in 3-1 win
Magnolia West’s big-swinging outside hitter Evyn Snook, who leads District 21-5A in kills, entered Tuesday’s matchup at College Station with 69 more than the next highest attacker on the list. It’s a matchup that made College Station senior libero Ava Martindale grin from ear to ear. “The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins loses in final at ITA regional
WACO — Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins lost to Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass 6-2, 6-2 in the singles final of the ITA Texas Regional on Tuesday. With his performance, Rollins qualified for the ITA National Fall Championship set to start Nov. 2 in San Diego.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-TCU swimming and diving matches moved to College Station
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams’ dual matches against TCU have been moved from Fort Worth to the Aggies’ Rec Center Natatorium at 3 p.m. Nov. 4. Admission is free. The Aggies will have a tri-meet against Indiana and Texas at 2...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Mary Stoiana, Carson Branstine win at Fort Worth Classic
FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine won in singles and doubles, and Mary Stoiana won in singles Tuesday at the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic at the Freidman Tennis Center. Branstine beat New Zealand’s Jade Otway 6-3, 6-4 and teamed with American Ashley Lahey for a 6-2,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rollins reache finals
Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins defeated TCU’s 65-ranked Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 on Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center to advance to the final of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket. Rollins will face Baylor’s 100th-ranked Jake Finn Bass in Tuesday’s final. — Eagle staff report.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated's Ella Goodwin commits to Texas A&M
Ella Goodwin, a senior on the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team, announced her commitment to Texas A&M on Saturday via Twitter. The senior has been a key contributor for the Lady Tigers for four seasons. As a sophomore on a senior-heavy team, Goodwin was the team's third-leading scorer. Last season, Goodwin and the Lady Tigers reached the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rollins advances to semifinals at ITA Texas Regional
WACO — Texas A&M's Pierce Rollins advanced to the semifinals in the ITA Texas Regional at the Hurd Tennis Center Sunday. Rain forced the matches indoor, but it didn't stop Rollins. He defeated Baylor's No. 36 ranked Tadeas Paroulek 7-6, 6-3. Rollins will take on TCU's No. 65 ranked Jacob Fearnley at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Anderson-Shiro, Cameron Yoe having success so far
A lot can change in a year. Last season, Anderson-Shiro won only two games and was winless in district. This season, the Owls have well surpassed those numbers with a 6-3 overall record and a 2-2 record in 12-3A Division 1. They aren’t the only Brazos Valley team which has...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Vote now in the Week 8 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Drake helped lead the Yoemen past McGregor as Cameron Yon won 58-21. The quarterback finished the game with 257 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air, while completing 14 of 18 passes. He also rushed for 77 yards and a score on four attempts.
Bryan College Station Eagle
SEC Women's Basketball Media Day: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor's press conference from the 2022 SEC Basketball Tipoff, held in Birmingham, Alabama. (October 18, 2022 - video courtesy the Southeastern Conference)
Bryan College Station Eagle
South Carolina looks to end losing ways against Texas A&M on Saturday
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are hopeful that eight is enough when it comes to consecutive losses to Texas A&M. The second-year head coach chuckled when a reporter at Tuesday’s press conference said the media had asked Beamer last year about the Gamecocks never beating the Aggies.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men's basketball team just outside the Top 25
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team, which ended last season with a one-point loss to Xavier in the National Invitation Tournament final, will start this season just outside the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The Aggies received 112 points, just 10 points behind 25th-place Texas Tech. A&M was 11...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Michael Martinez, College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) I believe our school district can always improve when it comes to the safety of our students. One of the efforts I would like to see happen as a board of trustees, is researching how we can find ways to safely and strategically arm our teachers and staff within our schools. As a military veteran, I take arming any individual very seriously. We have to look at all options that are available for a safe environment. There are two programs in Texas called The Texas School Guardian Program and The School Marshal Program. These programs can be very useful to our district and give our community a peace of mind when our teachers and staff on site are qualified to carry in case of an emergency. I’m confident as a school board member to help create policies and procedures that will build a safer school district for our students.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Max Wright
Texas A&M football tight end Max Wright meets the media at the Aggies' South Carolina week press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M looks to finish strong; King ready to go against S. Carolina
Texas A&M has a favorable schedule to put a disappointing first half behind. The Aggies have four games at home along with two very winnable road games. Odds will be even more favorable if the Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) play the way they did two weeks ago in a 24-20 loss to Alabama that came down to the last play.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M football defensive back Antonio Johnson meets the media at the Aggies' South Carolina week press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M volleyball coach Bird Kuhn meets the media at her weekly press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference; G Guerrieri
Texas A&M soccer head coach G Guerrieri visits with the media at his weekly press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Morgan Mangan,College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Our students are facing an unprecedented number of threats to their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Safety and security in our schools is a concern that demands continual assessment and improvement. I believe that our solutions to safety issues should be forceful, creative, and should involve faculty input. As a board member, I will be relentless in the fight to protect against hateful ideologies, the sexualization of children, and physical threats of violence in our schools. Parents should be able to have confidence that their children are always safe on school grounds.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (2) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
