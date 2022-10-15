ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women play Jennies to draw in top-25 showdown

HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ Lee and North lead Tiger women at Midwest Fall Classic

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Golf finished 12th as a team at the Midwest Fall Classic hosted by Northwest Missouri State University at Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, Mo. (Oct. 17-18). Shauna Lee and Aliyah North led the Tigers, tying for 22nd individually with totals of 166.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ FHSU women move up a spot in national poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team is among the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll for the second week in a row, jumping up one spot to No. 22 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday. Fort Hays State decimated Missouri Southern...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ TMP-Marian's Hipp, Plainville's Stamper finish in top-20 at 3-1A state

HUTCHINSON - TMP-Marian’s Ashley Hipp shot a 90 in Tuesday's final round of the 3-1A State Golf Tournament and tied for seventh at Carey Park in Hutchinson. The junior had a two-day total 176. Mykayla Romme shot a final round 98 but finished outside the top-20. Plainville’s Emily Stamper fired a 90 in Tuesday's final round and tied for 16th with a two-day 186. Colby junior Anna Starbuck had Tuesday's lowest round. Her 74, which was the second lowest round of the tw0-day tournament, helped her finish in third place, 10 shots back of Collegiate’s Margaret Ulrich who won the individual title.
PLAINVILLE, KS
Hays Post

⛳ HHS places three in top-20, finish 5th at 5A state

HESSTON - The Hays High girls' golfers shot a final-round 349 and finished in fifth place at the 5A State Tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. Day one leader Kapuan Mt. Carmel won the team title by 25 shots over Emporia. The Indians had three finish in the top-20. Senior...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ HHS in third, TMP 10th after day one of girls' state golf

HESSTON - The Hays High girls’ golf team sits in third place after day one of the 5A state tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. The Indians shot a 342 which has them 24 strokes behind first place Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 11 back of Maize who they beat in the Salina reginal last week.
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

Rivera announces resignation, heading back to Texas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Isolated storms tonight, cooler Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible over south central Kansas early tonight, then cooler weather is on the way Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas this evening and early tonight. The risk of...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!

There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
CANTON, KS
Hays Post

NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas

With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays, KS
