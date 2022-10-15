Read full article on original website
Related
⚽ Tiger women play Jennies to draw in top-25 showdown
HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
⛳ Rader finishes in top-five, Tiger men seventh at Newman Invitational
NEWTON, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men's golf team finished seventh at the Newman Invitational, held at Sand Creek Station Golf Course. Jackson Rader turned in a top-5 performance by tying for fourth individually at 5-over par overall to lead the Tigers. Rader carded 10 birdies over three...
⛳ Lee and North lead Tiger women at Midwest Fall Classic
MARYVILLE, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Golf finished 12th as a team at the Midwest Fall Classic hosted by Northwest Missouri State University at Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, Mo. (Oct. 17-18). Shauna Lee and Aliyah North led the Tigers, tying for 22nd individually with totals of 166.
⚽ FHSU women move up a spot in national poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team is among the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll for the second week in a row, jumping up one spot to No. 22 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday. Fort Hays State decimated Missouri Southern...
⛳ TMP-Marian's Hipp, Plainville's Stamper finish in top-20 at 3-1A state
HUTCHINSON - TMP-Marian’s Ashley Hipp shot a 90 in Tuesday's final round of the 3-1A State Golf Tournament and tied for seventh at Carey Park in Hutchinson. The junior had a two-day total 176. Mykayla Romme shot a final round 98 but finished outside the top-20. Plainville’s Emily Stamper fired a 90 in Tuesday's final round and tied for 16th with a two-day 186. Colby junior Anna Starbuck had Tuesday's lowest round. Her 74, which was the second lowest round of the tw0-day tournament, helped her finish in third place, 10 shots back of Collegiate’s Margaret Ulrich who won the individual title.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: FHSU Rewind: FB at Central Oklahoma (Oct 15, 2022)
Replay of Fort Hays State football at Central Oklahoma (Oct 15, 2022). The Defend the Fort Podcast is brought to you by the Fort Hays State Alumni Association.
⛳ HHS places three in top-20, finish 5th at 5A state
HESSTON - The Hays High girls' golfers shot a final-round 349 and finished in fifth place at the 5A State Tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. Day one leader Kapuan Mt. Carmel won the team title by 25 shots over Emporia. The Indians had three finish in the top-20. Senior...
⛳ HHS in third, TMP 10th after day one of girls' state golf
HESSTON - The Hays High girls’ golf team sits in third place after day one of the 5A state tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. The Indians shot a 342 which has them 24 strokes behind first place Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 11 back of Maize who they beat in the Salina reginal last week.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 17, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown. This week's special guest in new defensive line coach Layton Hickel. Tiger Talk airs live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays at noon on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM).
Rivera announces resignation, heading back to Texas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
Tennis star Serena Williams ate breakfast in Wichita on Tuesday, and no one noticed
The star, who said life had given her lemons, made the most of whatever it was with a big plate of sweet potato pancakes.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty storms tonight, chilly start to the workweek
Showers and thunderstorms are already starting to fire up in Oklahoma this evening, along and ahead of the cold front that tracked across Kansas yesterday. A secondary boundary is now sinking across the Sunflower State, bringing a reinforcing push of northerly winds into the region. A few scattered showers and...
🎙 FHSU music department kicks off season with Choirs Concert Friday
Fort Hays State University Concert Choirs will take the stage Friday for the first FHSU music event of the year. Under the direction of professor of music and director of choral activities Terry Crull, the free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center, 600 Park. “It's...
KWCH.com
Isolated storms tonight, cooler Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible over south central Kansas early tonight, then cooler weather is on the way Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas this evening and early tonight. The risk of...
wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!
There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
1 dead after semi swerves to avoid Kan. driver in no passing zone
PAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Tuesday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota passenger car driven by Barbara N. Westeman, 60, Syracuse, was northbound on U.S. 183 eleven miles south of Rush Center. The Toyota was passing a 2000...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0