⛳ TMP-Marian's Hipp, Plainville's Stamper finish in top-20 at 3-1A state
HUTCHINSON - TMP-Marian’s Ashley Hipp shot a 90 in Tuesday's final round of the 3-1A State Golf Tournament and tied for seventh at Carey Park in Hutchinson. The junior had a two-day total 176. Mykayla Romme shot a final round 98 but finished outside the top-20. Plainville’s Emily Stamper fired a 90 in Tuesday's final round and tied for 16th with a two-day 186. Colby junior Anna Starbuck had Tuesday's lowest round. Her 74, which was the second lowest round of the tw0-day tournament, helped her finish in third place, 10 shots back of Collegiate’s Margaret Ulrich who won the individual title.
⛳ Rader finishes in top-five, Tiger men seventh at Newman Invitational
NEWTON, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men's golf team finished seventh at the Newman Invitational, held at Sand Creek Station Golf Course. Jackson Rader turned in a top-5 performance by tying for fourth individually at 5-over par overall to lead the Tigers. Rader carded 10 birdies over three...
⚽ Tiger women play Jennies to draw in top-25 showdown
HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: FHSU Rewind: FB at Central Oklahoma (Oct 15, 2022)
Replay of Fort Hays State football at Central Oklahoma (Oct 15, 2022). The Defend the Fort Podcast is brought to you by the Fort Hays State Alumni Association.
⚽ FHSU women move up a spot in national poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team is among the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll for the second week in a row, jumping up one spot to No. 22 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday. Fort Hays State decimated Missouri Southern...
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, tight end Leyton Cure and linebacker Makel Williams talked with the media Tuesday before they host Central Missouri Saturday in Hays.
⛳ Lee and North lead Tiger women at Midwest Fall Classic
MARYVILLE, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Golf finished 12th as a team at the Midwest Fall Classic hosted by Northwest Missouri State University at Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, Mo. (Oct. 17-18). Shauna Lee and Aliyah North led the Tigers, tying for 22nd individually with totals of 166.
⛳ HHS in third, TMP 10th after day one of girls' state golf
HESSTON - The Hays High girls’ golf team sits in third place after day one of the 5A state tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. The Indians shot a 342 which has them 24 strokes behind first place Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 11 back of Maize who they beat in the Salina reginal last week.
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
LETTER: Hammond's credentials make him best choice for 111th
My name is Jim Barrett. The purpose of this letter is to support Dr. Ed Hammond as the best candidate for election to the Kansas House of Representatives from District 111. I was employed by Fort Hays State University from the fall of 2007 until June of 2018. I taught in the Advanced Education Programs Department for four years and served as the Chair of that Department for my last seven years at FHSU. The last two of those years, Dr. Hammond served as a half-time faculty member in that department.
1 dead after semi swerves to avoid Kan. driver in no passing zone
PAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Tuesday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota passenger car driven by Barbara N. Westeman, 60, Syracuse, was northbound on U.S. 183 eleven miles south of Rush Center. The Toyota was passing a 2000...
KBI asks for help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
GRAY COUNTY —The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Meade County Sheriff's Office, and the Gray County Sheriff's Office, are investigating the disappearance of 55-year-old Richard Salisbury, of Plains, Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. Richard Salisbury is a white male and is described...
Quake recorded Sunday in western Rooks County
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Sunday evening in Rooks County. The 2.5-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:36 p.m. Sunday just east of the Graham-Rooks county line.
SW Kansas man dies after ejected in rollover crash
GRAY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Sunday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Mulu Hailu Berhane, 42, Garden City, was eastbound on U.S 50 four miles west of Ingalls. The car left the roadway and the...
SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays
Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
🎙 Post Podcast: Lt. Gov. Toland praises Ellis Co. Microfactory, economic development
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about the Microfactory groundbreaking. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Commission: Patch South Ellis Ave. now; next commission will make final decision
Ellis County public works crews will work to patch more than a dozen trouble spots along the southern portion of Ellis Avenue in the coming weeks while a final decision on the road will be left to a future commission. Residents from the area south of Ellis once again approached...
🎙 Post Podcast: Preparations underway for Hays Chamber Ag Appreciation Dinner
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger and administrative assistant Crystal Young share information about the Ag Appreciation Dinner.
NW Kansas man dies after crash in pickup driven by 12-year-old
GOVE COUNTY—A Kansas man died just after 3p.m. Sunday in Gove County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1977 Chevy pickup driven by a 12-year-old from Quinter was southbound on County Road 78 at County AA Road. The pickup began to skid sideways, entered the west ditch, rolled and...
Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24
The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
