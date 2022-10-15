Read full article on original website
No. 11 Clearview shuts down Williamstown - Field Hockey recap
Alaina Lomonaco and Ryan Remaly each found the back of the net to pace Clearview, the No. 11-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Williamstown in Williamstown. Julianna Racobaldo tallied an assist in the win and Christina Unger made two saves to preserve the shutout.
West Deptford tops Cherokee in PKs - S.J. Coaches Cup quarterfinal
West Deptford, seeded 11th, returned to the South Jersey Coaches Cup semifinal round after dispatching third-seeded Cherokee 4-3 in penalty kicks following the resumption of Monday’s weather-delayed quarterfinal match in Marlton. West Deptford will meet seventh-seeded Haddon Township in the semifinal on Wednesday in Cherry Hill. Senior Gavin Zuzulock...
Egg Harbor blanks Absegami - Boys soccer recap
Senior Nathan Biersbach produced a hat trick to lead Egg Harbor to a 4-0 win over Absegami in Egg Harbor Township. Gilmer Mendoza, Chase Mazur and Joey Velardi each had an assist for Egg Harbor (13-4), which will battle for the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title on Thursday against St. Augustine.
Torres’ monster game leads Bergen Catholic boys soccer past DePaul
Javier Torres struck for five goals as Bergen Catholic rolled past DePaul for an 8-1 win in Wayne. Tyler Ferris had one goal and three assists and Sebastian Ortega tallied four assists for Bergen Catholic. Nico Angione and Daniel Debono each added goals for Bergen Catholic, too, as seven different players found the stat sheet.
Roxbury and Sparta play to tie - Field hockey recap
Daniela Onorato scored the game-tying goal for Roxbury in the third quarter but neither side could find the back of the goal in overtime as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Sparta. Madison Campisi scored a first quarter goal for Sparta (5-6-2) as it grabbed an early advantage....
Dickson helps Sterling top Haddonfield in OT, stay unbeaten in conference - girls soccer
Bridget Dickson scored twice to help Sterling remain unbeaten in Colonial Conference play this season with a 3-2 overtime victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. Montgomery Draham also scored and Ireland Kay had two assists for Sterling (14-1-1), which improved to 10-0-0 in the Liberty Division of the Colonial Conference. Madison...
Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton
Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
Northern Burlington edges Moorestown in overtime - Girls soccer recap
Avery Wolf finished a pass from Isabella Vilic in overtime as Northern Burlington won at home, 2-1, over Moorestown. Shelli Nolan knotted the score at 1-1 for Northern Burlington (5-10), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Caitlin Fidler put Moorestown (4-8-3) on the scoreboard. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final
All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
Jefferson over North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Kristijan Loncar and Sam Merkin scored one goal each for Jefferson in its 2-0 win over North Warren in Jefferson. Connnor Mutsavage had eight saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Lenape Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap
Cassis Yappen and Maya McClean recorded one goal each for Lenape Valley in its 2-0 win over Newton in Stanhope. Riely O’Brien had three saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Morris County Tournament boys soccer semifinals roundup, Oct. 18
Giuseppe Milelli paced third-seeded Delbarton with one goal and one assist in its 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Morris Hills in the semifinals of the Morris County Tournament in Mount Olive. Nate Zimmermnan, Luca Tusche, Kyle Son and Andrew Casiano added one goal each in the victory. Tyrese Brown scored the...
Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament field hockey quarterfinal roundup, Oct. 18
Laila Vaughan scored two first half goals as third-seeded Old Bridge held on for a 2-1 victory over sixth-seeded South Plainfield in Old Bridge. Erin Parrett made eight saves to keep South Plainfield (7-8) off the scoreboard in the first half. Gabriella Bistany broke through with a goal in the fourth quarter but that would be all against the strong defense of Old Bridge (11-4).
No. 16 Wayne Valley over Lakeland - Girls soccer recap
Megan Jozak and Tori Ryan tallied two goals and an assist apiece as Wayne Valley, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 5-2, over Lakeland. Alexa Maybrown added a goal for Wayne Valley (12-2-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Sam Dammers scored while Lakeland (7-7) also received...
Dayton over Union Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Allan Umana scored the only goal of the game for Dayton off an assist from Geramy Lora-Diaz in its 1-0 win over Union Catholic in Springfield. Jason Calderon made four saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Toms River North over Lacey - Girls soccer recap
Alexis Garcia and Kaylee Nagle scored two goal each for Toms River North in its 4-3 win over Lacey in Toms River. Angelina DeCesare added one assist for Toms River North, which led 2-1 at halftime. Beth Stephens, Reece Paget and Marley Besser recorded one goal each for Lacey. The...
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in all 15 girls soccer conferences?
Time has flown by and, as crazy as it sounds, this is now the final week of the regular season. All around the state of New Jersey, players have taken their games to an elite level and put themselves in a position to be known as the best in their area of the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down who the top stars are at this point and who’s in the running for Player of the Year in all 15 conference.
Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap
Camila Quinchia scored two goals for Dwight-Morrow during its 2-1 victory over Cliffside Park in Englewood. Sophia Gomez finished with a game-high 10 saves. Dwight-Morrow (9-5-1) used defense in the second half to keep Cliffside Park (5-7-1) off the scoreboard and secure the win. Karen Rios and Natalia Wesoloski were...
Leonia over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap
Celeste Garzon made two saves in net as Leonia earned a 1-0 shutout victory over Saddle Brook in Leonia. Tavishi Unnithan broke a scoreless tie in the second half with a goal for Leonia (6-4). Saddle Brook (8-6-1) was unable to find the back of the net on six shots...
Devils’ finally get 1st victory in sloppy 4-2 win over Ducks | 3 takeaways
For the first time in 2022-23, the Devils won a regular season hockey game. New Jersey’s 4-2 win over the Ducks on Tuesday renewed confidence in the locker room and allowed them to avoid their first 0-3-0 start since the 2015-16 season. It wasn’t pretty –– some of their early season red flags like defensive zone mishaps, weak goaltending beginnings and crowd jeers were still present –– but the win was relieving for a fanbase that booed their team out of the building on Saturday.
