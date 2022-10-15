Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
whdh.com
Sherborn Police officer reaches halfway point on walk across Mass. to raise awareness of first responder suicide
UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sherborn Officer Doug Kingsley reached the halfway point Monday on his walk across Massachusetts to raise awareness of first responder suicide. Kingsley, who set off from Egremont on the New York border earlier this month, reached Uxbridge on Monday, marking the halfway point of his 219-mile journey. Kingsley was inspired to bring attention to the issue after someone he went to the police academy with died by suicide a year ago.
whdh.com
Bluebikes expands to Malden and Medford with 6 new stations
BOSTON (WHDH) - Malden and Medford residents wishing to pedal to work are in luck. The two cities have officially joined Bluebikes, the metro area’s public bike share system, with the launch of six new stations. In Medford, they’re at Tufts Square, Brooks Part at Main Street and Medford Square. In Malden, they’re at the Malden Center T Station, Northern Strand at Main Street and Malden High School.
whdh.com
City of Milton sues MBTA over decade-long platform staircase closure
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Milton filed a lawsuit Friday against the MBTA claiming the T isn’t fixing a broken staircase that has been closed for years, inconveniencing riders. Milton cited the T’s failure to fix the broken staircase, which connects Adams Street to the Milton station...
whdh.com
K-9 Wyatt finds missing 76-year-old N.H. woman safe
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - State Police are recognizing a brave K-9 after he found a woman safe who walked off from her home. Shortly before noon on Oct. 18, the Portsmouth Police Department requested the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police Canine Unit to find the 76-year-old woman, who had left home at around 9:30 that morning.
whdh.com
Haverhill teachers’ strike pauses as protesters move to City Hall
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Negotiations have paused over Haverhill teachers’ contracts as the teachers moved their protest to City Hall. The pause was mostly due to disputes over pay, but teachers are also striking for smaller class sizes, dedicated prep time, a safer work environment and improved diversity in hiring. Due to the stalled negotiations, almost 8,000 are out of class.
whdh.com
MBTA discusses enforcement of bus lanes throughout Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Advisory Board discussed updating bus lane limits in a virtual forum Tuesday. The forum today was hosted over zoom by the MBTA, and focused on the future of the MBTA as well as public transit state-wide. Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge pushed for automated...
whdh.com
91-year-old civil rights leader Jean McGuire speaks out after she was stabbed
BOSTON (WHDH) - Civil rights leader Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old who was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park, made her first public appearance since the news broke of the incident ahead of her release from the hospital. “I’ve never, in my 91 years not felt safe walking the...
whdh.com
Victim in Dorchester homicide identified
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting that injured herself and two other people in Dorchester Sunday night. Boston Police found Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a 24-year-old from Mattapan, with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8:51 p.m. on Geneva Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police said Tuesday afternoon.
whdh.com
Thousands of Reading residents complain they’ve gone weeks without trash pickup
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading town leaders said they’ve received thousands of complaints from residents who say they’ve gone up to three weeks without pickups. The town, which relies on a trash and recycling company to collect the garbage, has stepped in now by going around collecting trash.
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after armed robbery investigation in Mattapan park
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man, 21-year-old Phalonyous Sebastian, has been placed into custody after turning himself in in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation. According to Boston Police, Sebastian did so in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on...
whdh.com
School cancelled again in Haverhill as teachers strike continues amid negotiations, court orders
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - School in Haverhill has been cancelled for a third straight day as a teacher strike continues, even after a judge ordered them back to class. In a message on their website, the Haverhill Public Schools district announced that because a negotiation session between the Haverhill School Committee and the HEA Teachers Union “stalled out,” school was cancelled for Wednesday, Oct. 19.
whdh.com
Most Waltham residents’ power restored to normal after weekend surges
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - After weekend power surges caused fires and traffic signal issues in Waltham, Eversource said most people’s power has been restored to normal. “An issue at one of our Waltham substations caused an outage Saturday afternoon, which resulted in abnormal voltage,” an Eversource spokesperson said in a statement. “While our team is still investigating to find the exact root cause, the area has been made safe, and all but a handful of customers have been restored.”
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer hits Dedham bridge, reroutes traffic
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police are rerouting traffic after a tractor-trailer hit the East Street Bridge near the Endicott Rotary, they tweeted. The truck was stuck under the bridge, with part of the roof of the trailer pulled back from the impact. Police said that East Street will be...
whdh.com
At least 9 coyotes surround Swampscott resident walking dog, police say
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Swampscott Police are urging residents to be careful of coyotes after a resident walking their dog found themselves surrounded by the wild animals Saturday. Police wrote on Facebook that, at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, they received a call from a resident walking their dog on Rockyledge...
whdh.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were shot on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester late Sunday night, Boston Police said. Around 9 p.m. emergency officials arrived on the scene of a shooting near Everton street, where they said one woman was shot and killed, and two men were injured. The two men...
whdh.com
Malden teachers begin strike on Monday as negotiations with city continue
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes were canceled in Malden on Monday as teachers in the school district started their strike, picketing after contract negotiations stalled over the weekend. Leading up to Monday, a nearly 12-hour bargaining session between teachers and the school committee ended at an impasse. Although the two...
whdh.com
Raynham Police seek public’s help finding missing teen girl
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Raynham Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl. Colleen Weaver was last seen at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, when she is believed to have left home. She was reported missing by a family member from the area of Orchard and King Streets.
whdh.com
Liam Neeson spotted filming for new action movie in Boston
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Liam Neeson was spotted by fans in Allston. Neeson is working on a new film called “Thug,” about an aging gangster. He was stopping by a local business, and fans who met him said he was friendly. “It was kind of exciting to...
whdh.com
Newton Police warn locals about phony phone calls
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Police are warning locals about phony phone calls as a person posing as a police officer has been scamming residents. Police said a person posing as a police officer is calling people and telling them to pay fines and fees for subpoenas. Officials said the calls are coming from the number 617-796-2100. Police said not to believe the caller and not to give them any personal information.
