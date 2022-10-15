WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - After weekend power surges caused fires and traffic signal issues in Waltham, Eversource said most people’s power has been restored to normal. “An issue at one of our Waltham substations caused an outage Saturday afternoon, which resulted in abnormal voltage,” an Eversource spokesperson said in a statement. “While our team is still investigating to find the exact root cause, the area has been made safe, and all but a handful of customers have been restored.”

WALTHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO