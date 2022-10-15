Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NBC Sports
Draymond arrives 'looking like money' in vibrant green suit
Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in style. The Warriors' star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green's stature. "Let's go! Looking like money, you what I'm talking about?" Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers' terrible injury luck 'nothing new' to Warner
Injuries were the storyline of the 49ers’ frustrating 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but it’s not the first time. San Francisco star linebacker Fred Warner is all too familiar with injury-filled games and seasons, and his reaction said just that while speaking with reporters after the game.
NBC Sports
Classic Klay moment, JP meme highlight Warriors' ring ceremony
Klay Thompson is known for hitting timely shots as a key cog in Golden State's championship runs. However, before he received his fourth NBA championship ring, the Warriors star shot his shot a little too early. After speaking to the fans at Chase Center about how he and Kevon Looney...
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
NBC Sports
Brown's fiery quote sets perfect tone for Kings, playoff goals
While loads of uncertainty surround the Kings' 2022-23 NBA season, one thing is for certain. They want to win, and they want to win now. That "win-now" mentality is being emphasized by new head coach Mike Brown, who summed up his goals for the season perfectly as the team desperately hopes to end its NBA-record 16-year playoff drought.
NBC Sports
Poole finds Draymond with perfect pass on pick-and-roll
The relationship between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole likely is strained off the court, but on it, there are no signs of friction. That much was evident late in the first half of the Warriors' season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center. Poole and...
NBC Sports
Draymond 'never knew' how much leaked punch video went viral
Draymond Green claimed he had no idea just how viral the video of him punching Jordan Poole in practice went after it was leaked to TMZ. After stepping away from the Warriors for a few days, Green was fined by the team but avoided a suspension, returning in time for Golden State's preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 14.
