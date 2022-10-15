ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Beaver strikes early and often, rolling to win over New Brighton

By Rachael Kriger
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
Ron Busby, head coach of Western Beaver Varsity Football, had one message for his team going into Friday night’s contest against New Brighton.

Set the tone for the rest of the season.

Western Beaver certainly accomplished that, defeating New Brighton, 60-13, for a second straight road win. Junior running back Tyson Florence finished with four touchdowns, while senior quarterback Xander LeFebvre rushed for one touchdown and threw for two.

“Our guys understand that it’s time now to set a tone,” Busby said. “That was our message all week: setting a tone, let’s do the same thing next week and let’s play football the way we know how to play going into the playoffs. We know we’re going to be there and we’re playing for a seed at this point. We want to show people we’re a really solid football team and we can play with anybody.”

Western Beaver (7-1) came out hot in the first quarter, piling on the points against the New Brighton Lions (0-7). On the second play of the game, junior wide receiver Dorian McGhee caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from LeFebvre. That was immediately followed up by a New Brighton fumble and a 20-yard rushing touchdown from Florence.

New Brighton’s troubles continued with fumbles and mishandlings of the football, as sophomore Jackson Liller blocked a punt at the 25 yard line and fell on top of it in the end zone for a touchdown. Western Beaver blocked the next punt for New Brighton, but this time it went out of bounds for a safety.

Florence immediately ran the ensuing kickoff 55 yards into the end zone for another touchdown, giving New Brighton a 28-0 lead only halfway through the first quarter.

“The line sealed the edges for me to get into the end zone,” Florence said. “On the defense, we were able to stop them in the backfield. We were able to get to the quarterback and put pressure on him. Our corners were able to stop the wide receivers.”

Florence also earned a 10-yard rushing touchdown and, later in the game, returned an interception 42 yards for a score.

“We won by a big margin last week and this week, so we’re hoping to do that next week,” Florence said.

On offense, LeFebvre also connected with Levi Gray for a 9-yard touchdown reception and added on a second-quarter rushing touchdown for 53 yards.

“Like Tyson said, they really owned the line up front,” the senior quarterback said. “Once we got past the line of scrimmage, there was nobody there. They owned the line up front and it helped us tonight.”

LeFebvre said that entering the game knowing New Brighton had not earned a win all season didn’t mean much to Western Beaver. They weren’t taking their opponent lightly.

“We have to treat every game like it’s a championship game and like our last,” LeFebvre said. “We can’t take any opponent lightly, because that’s how you lose big games in the playoffs.”

His coach, Busby, echoed the same sentiment.

“This is kind of the prep, the final stretch, before we get into the playoffs,” Busby said. “Our mindset was to not play around tonight; come in and put some points on the board quick and be a physical football team. We wanted to set the tone for how we’re going to play the rest of the way.”

New Brighton was able to get points on the board, with both touchdowns coming from senior wide receiver Kyle Rombold. Rombold rushed three yards into the end zone in the first quarter, while adding another four-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

New Brighton head coach Tony Caltury said he was proud of his young team’s effort and fight through four quarters of football.

“Western Beaver has a good team over there and Coach Busby runs a great program,” Caltury said. “He has a lot of good athletes and a lot of talent. I liked the way our guys fought back for the second half. We just have to come out for a better start. I think we need to continue to build our program. We have five seniors on the team and we’ve started a lot of young guys on the team this year and continue to progress them for the future.”

Meanwhile, for Western Beaver, it’s continuing their momentum from two big wins against Riverside and New Brighton, against a Mohawk team that defeated Freedom on Friday night.

“We did what we were supposed to do and what we talked about all week,” Busby said. “We’re ready to move on to Week 9 and get a win next week against Mohawk.”

Beaver County Times

