Norfolk, VA

What's the economic plan for downtown Norfolk?

By Leondra Head
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va - News 3 has been following closely the economic plan for downtown Norfolk. This comes after Norfolk City Council revoked permits for four downtown bars and lounges in the last two months due to violations. The businesses were forced to shut down leaving empty storefronts downtown.

Norfolk’s economic development director told News 3 that the city wants to see businesses downtown that serves the residents who live there like grocery stores and possibly more office spaces.

Sean Washington, Norfolk's Interim Director of Economic Development, said the city’s plan for downtown includes having businesses that cater to a plethora of demographics.

"We’ve all had the conversation about the grocery store. I would also even say is there an ability to have more of an office presence downtown," Washington said. "Because that office presence brings more employees to downtown and they can obviously support the businesses that are there. It’s understanding the needs of the residents."

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to residents downtown about what type of businesses they would like to see in the area.

One resident said they'd like to see a grocery store like Whole Foods or Trader Joe's since they have to go to Ghent to go grocery shopping.

The downtown Norfolk Civic League said it would also like to see a grocery store or a Target and an Urgent Care downtown. Others who live downtown agree.

Some want to see more retail downtown.

Washington says it's all about understanding what the market can bare.

"It may be a mix of residential that makes sense because we’ve been seeing more of that population growth down there," Washington said.

City council has cracked down on businesses in violation of their permits. Four businesses have been forced to shut down within the last two months.

"Being here for the last 10 years, I think Scotty Quixx has been an asset to the community, not a detriment. I would like to see Scotty Quixx back," a downtown resident said.

The longtime downtown Norfolk resident has concerns about some downtown businesses.

"The place where the reporter got shot, Chicho's. That should have been the first place, in my opinion, that went up to council. I think having Legacy go up there was legitimate considering what happened. But I’m not sure why Chichos is still there," the resident said.

