Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
thedailytexan.com
Sarkisian proud of Longhorns for gutting out win over Iowa State as Oklahoma State looms
Head coach Steve Sarkisian recalled a moment from Saturday’s TCU-Oklahoma State matchup when asked about preparing for Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders ahead of Texas’ road trip to Stillwater this weekend. After Oklahoma State fell in double overtime to TCU 43-40 Saturday, TCU’s student section rushed the field. After...
thedailytexan.com
Men’s swim, dive dominates with help of Carson Foster’s triple-digit scoring
Following football’s victory over Oklahoma, Texas’ men’s swimming and diving team picked up a victory at home and dominated in Dallas on the same weekend as the Red River Rivalry. The Longhorns opened up Big 12 play in a dual meet against TCU in Austin on Oct....
thedailytexan.com
Dusting off their boots, women’s swim, dive brushes aside TCU
The Texas women’s swimming and diving team had its first in-conference meet as they hosted TCU in the Dust Off Your Boots Invitational on Oct. 7. Texas routed the Horned Frogs, defeating them by almost 100 points. The Longhorns’ victory had a lot to do with the success of...
thedailytexan.com
Men’s basketball uses Texas-OU trip to build culture, bond as team
If it wasn’t already clear that men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard is all about culture, look no further than the team’s apparel, emblazoned with the word across the front. Beard’s Longhorns made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and a couple of plays...
thedailytexan.com
Veteran Longhorns learn from youth, provide leadership on men’s basketball roster
Despite Chris Beard fulfilling his first season as head coach, last year’s men’s basketball team was defined by seniority and experience throughout the roster. But with Beard bringing in several new transfers last year, there was little chemistry or opportunities for the younger players to learn from the veterans.
thedailytexan.com
Austin Community Protests Following Death of Mahsa Amini
Austin residents and UT students protest at the Texas Capitol on Sept. 26 against the Iranian government following the death of Mahsa Amini. Shezan is a sophomore radio-television-film and journalism double major from Calgary, Canada. Currently, she works as a senior videographer and previously...
thedailytexan.com
Students, consider wearing masks this flu season
Masks are the “most powerful public health tool” for preventing infections, according to Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although America has turned this into a political statement, masks have remained a helpful way to stop the spread of illnesses for centuries. For this upcoming winter, students should mask up as an effective measure to prevent other illnesses like the flu.
thedailytexan.com
Boa feathers across campus have students concerned
Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
thedailytexan.com
Kacey Musgraves closes ACL with Southern charm, special guest
Washed in bright red lighting, a harp ushered Kacey Musgraves onstage to begin her set with the Shakespearean album introduction — and title — “star-crossed.”. As she sang out the song’s title, a looming heart lit up in flames, illuminating Musgraves who basked in the crowd’s cheers.
thedailytexan.com
‘My people want to live,’ protests continue at Texas Capitol following death of Mahsa Amini
Aryana Rostami said she and her family left Iran due to the political regime when she was 16. Six years later, Rostami, now a Middle Eastern studies, Middle Eastern languages and culture, international relations and global studies and history senior, stood before a crowd at the Capitol demanding action for the people of Iran.
thedailytexan.com
Castle Hill Fitness celebrates 20th anniversary, reflects on growth
Walking into a quaint gym between 12th street and Lamar Boulevard, members were warmly greeted by Castle Hill Fitness employees in balloon and paper crowns who served them an array of snacks, cake, free classes and chair massages. Locally-owned Austin fitness and wellness center Castle Hill Fitness Gym & Spa...
thedailytexan.com
Fifth 1975 album impresses with lyrical evolution, diverse instrumentals
A month ahead of their Austin tour stop, The 1975 released their latest album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” on Oct. 14. The band’s newest work still embraces themes with nods to sex, drugs and an exhilarating amount of rock ‘n’ roll. The listening...
thedailytexan.com
Student Government, University Co-Op to host second annual Student Business Empowerment Initiative
The University Co-op gives student entrepreneurs the opportunity to have their products sold at the campus store through the second annual Student Business Empowerment Initiative. UT’s Student Government and Co-op have teamed up again to continue the program after last year’s success, which included student-designed postcards, golf tees and t-shirts....
thedailytexan.com
Liveshot: The Marías dazzle ACL audiences with romantic performance
Indie-pop band The Marías gave Austin City Limits attendees a reprieve from the festival’s frenzied crowds Sunday, slowing down the evening with a soothing sunset performance. The Los Angeles band’s debut album CINEMA earned a Grammy nomination last year for Best Engineered Album — a nice send-off for...
thedailytexan.com
Creatives reflect on heart of horror at the ATX Short Film Showcase
As the lights of The Ballroom at Spiderhouse dim, terror sinks in and the audience’s worst nightmares begin crawling to life on the big screen. Little do viewers expect, the filmmakers planned more than just a good scare for this night. Austin’s monthly film festival returned with eight wickedly...
Comments / 0