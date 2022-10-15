Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thomas Family Farm: A must-go Halloween experience for all ages
SNOHOMISH—Each October, the Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish transforms its historic site into a Halloween playground for anyone seeking an unforgettable one-of-the-kind experience for the whole family. Apart from other pumpkin patches, this 100-year-old farm includes escape rooms, a corn maze, beer garden, hayride, apple cannon, giant slide, games, mini golf, and paintball activities.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Human Rights Commission seeks nominations
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 17, 2022 – Each year, the Snohomish County Human Rights Commission (SCHRC) reaffirms its belief that human rights are the foundation of freedom and peace in the world. On the anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration, December 10, the Commission and community members gather to celebrate the progress to building a more just society by recognizing the contributions residents make toward that effort.
myedmondsnews.com
Five Corners food truck and street festival set for Oct. 23
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Edmonds Jazz Combo. 1 p.m. Pets in Costume Contest – prizes from All the Best Pets. 2:30 p.m. Kids in Costume Contest – prizes from assorted local businesses. Those unable to arrive on foot or bike are invited to park in the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Fourth time is a charm, Jenna Nand appointed to Edmonds City Council
EDMONDS, Wash., October 18, 2022—Jenna Nand appointed to Edmonds City Council to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Laura Johnson. Nand was sworn in by Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson last night after she received four of six votes by the city council during its Special Session. “I’m...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Meadowdale High School is in classroom hold
LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 18, 2022—Meadowdale High School is currently in a classroom hold, which means classroom doors are closed to keep hallways clear, but learning continues. The school is actively investigating an issue on campus. Harmony Weinberg, Communications Manager for the Edmonds School District, told the Lynnwood Times that...
gigharbornow.org
KettleFish aims to bring good food in a casual setting to Gig Harbor location
It’s not just a clever name. The “kettle” in KettleFish, which recently opened on Pioneer Way in downtown Gig Harbor, refers to the seafood spot’s unique method of preparing its food. KettleFish employs a steam kettle cooking system, in which superheated steam is pumped into the...
Most Visited Attraction in Washington It’s Not the Space Needle!?
Have you ever wondered what the most visited attraction in Washington State is?. It might surprise you to learn that it's not the Space Needle or Mount Rainier. In fact, it's not even a tourist destination at all. The most visited attraction in Washington State is...drumroll please...the state Capitol building...
Advocates say aging mental health facility in Everett needs replacing
EVERETT, Wash. — Staff at the aging Compass Health facility in downtown Everett said it's time for the building to get replaced by a more modern and inviting facility. "This building was not built for this purpose," said Chief Operating Officer Stacey Alles. The building was constructed in 1920...
kitsapdailynews.com
International performer brings musical talent and teaching to Silverdale
Kitsap County music house picks up where another left off. When Karl Moffit saw the need for a venue in Kitsap County where people could take music lessons, hear live concerts, purchase instruments or just grab a great coffee, he knew what to do. “I opened JK’s Music House about...
idesignarch.com
European Style Villa On Lake Washington
Meydenbauer Bay Residence in Bellevue, Washington is a stunning Italian style villa on Lake Washington. Designed by Tom Kuniholm Architects, the home is a state of the art lakefront house, bridging formal to informal. The interior features European antiques which is also warmed by antique rugs and rich cypress paneling...
KOMO News
Report: Whitman College ranked #1 in Washington ahead of UW, WSU
SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) Cougars and University of Washington (UW) Husky students have one thing in common: Neither one of their schools is number one in Washington state. According to a new report by WalletHub of 2023's Best Colleges & Universities, Whitman College in Walla Walla...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students
The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
KUOW
A highly charged public meeting in Seattle's Greenwood — but don't you dare record it
Dan Strauss, the city councilmember for Ballard and Greenwood, attempted a media blackout of a public meeting on Monday night. Strauss was one of four panelists at a forum on public safety at the Taproot Theatre in Greenwood. The meeting was convened by local businesses to discuss public safety and the possibility of a tiny house village for unhoused people.
urbnlivn.com
Private mid-century in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop neighborhood
14811 SE 55th St in Bellevue is private mid-century retreat in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop community. In one of Washington’s first neighborhoods with underground electrical wires, this four bedroom, 2,190 square foot home sits on a large 1.2 acre lot with nothing but trees and the PNW surrounding it. Having just received a studs-out remodel, this home is ready for modern living in a mid-century layout.
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
shorelineareanews.com
Free Eye Exams and Glasses at Seattle / King County Clinic October 20-23, 2022
Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year, October 20-23, 2022 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington Healthcare Access Alliance, vision care is one of the scarcest health services in the state. Led...
southseattleemerald.com
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
Movers use furniture straps to hoist woman in crisis to safety on Chelan County bridge
SEATTLE — A truck driver and two movers jumped into action and may have saved a woman’s life on a bridge in Chelan County. Esteban Torralba and Reney Peñalosa are two movers with Full House Movers in Auburn who were on their way to an early morning gig near Republic, Washington on Oct. 11.
westseattleblog.com
MISSING: Have you seen Jason?
11:57 PM MONDAY: That’s Jason, whose cousin Emily hopes you can help his family find him. Emily says Jason has been missing since October 5:. He was last seen taking the 165 metro bus from Kent, on his way to White Center. He often visited parks and churches in the West Seattle area in the night hours to walk but always returned home or texted us back. … He was last known to be at Fauntleroy Church on 9/27, but we are hoping that maybe he has visited familiar places in the meantime since he was missing.
Comments / 0