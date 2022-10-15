ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parole for Charles Manson follower has been blocked by the governor of California

 4 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday denied parole for Patricia Krenwinkel, Charles Manson follower.

According to The Associated Press, for the first time in May, a two-member parole panel recommended that Krenwinkel, who is now 74 years old, be released. She was denied patrol 14 times.

However, Newsom said that she is too much a of public safety risk and has blocked her parole, according to the AP. He had previously rejected parole recommendations for other Manson followers. Manson died in prison in 2017.

Newsom agreed that she had been well-behaved in prison and has completed various programs, even showed some remorse, but he said she still poses a risk for “future dangerousness,” according to the AP.

Krenwinkel was 19 when she met Manson, according to the AP.

More than five decades ago, Krenwinkel wrote “Helter Skelter” on a wall using a victim’s blood, according to the AP.

Krenwinkel became California’s longest-serving female inmate after another Manson follower, Susan Atkins, died in prison in 2009 from cancer, according to the AP.

Krenwinkel was convicted in 1969 of the murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people, according to the AP. She helped kill Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, the following evening.

According to the AP, Krenwinkel and other followers of Manson were sentenced to death initially, but they ended up getting resentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. This happened because the death penalty in California in 1972 was ruled for a time to be unconstitutional.

