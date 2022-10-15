Read full article on original website
Tennis-Vekic suffers mid-air fright ahead of Guadalajara victory
(Reuters) – Croatian Donna Vekic said she was ‘freaking out’ after the door of the helicopter she was travelling in to the Guadalajara Open in Mexico opened mid-flight. The 26-year-old, runner-up in San Diego last week, arrived safely and made light work of her first-round opponent Laura Pigossi but her pre-match routine was hardly ideal.
Soccer-Serie A seeking to triple overseas media revenue
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Serie A sees scope to triple its international broadcasting revenue by 2030 in the face of sluggish growth at home, an internal document shows, reflecting its desire to narrow the financial gap on rival European soccer leagues. Serie A secured only around 670 million...
Cricket-Afridi sends signal with toe-crusher before rain plays spoilsport
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Heavy rain in Brisbane poured cold water on the final batches of warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup but a fit-again Shaheen Afridi’s trademark arms-aloft celebration lifted spirits in the Pakistan camp on Wednesday. The afternoon India v New Zealand and South Africa...
Cricket-Campher heroics keep Ireland in contention for Super 12 stage
(Reuters) – Ireland’s Curtis Campher and George Dockrell combined in an unbroken 119-run stand to take their side to an unlikely six-wicket win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup win in Hobart and keep them in the hunt to qualify for the Super 12 phase. The Irish...
